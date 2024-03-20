Now’s the perfect time for an upgrade to your home theater setup because you can get the massive 75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV for a very affordable price of $550 from Best Buy. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to take advantage of the $50 discount on the TV’s original price of $600, so if you want the savings, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase. If you keep delaying your transaction, you may miss out on the bargain, and we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it once it disappears.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV

A 75-inch screen wouldn’t just fit anywhere, so you would have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you’ve got enough space for it. The display of the 75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV may be bigger than you think, which makes it an excellent choice if you want to immerse yourself in your favorite movies and shows. With 4K Ultra HD resolution that promises lifelike details, 4K upscaling to improve the quality of all the content that you watch, and support for HDR, this TV will elevate your home theater setup to greater heights.

The size of the 75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV isn’t the only thing that makes it worth buying, because it’s also a smart TV just like all of the best TVs. Samsung’s Tizen operating system not only grants access to all of the popular streaming shows, but it also enables compatibility with smart devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. The TV also works with Apple’s AirPlay 2, which will allow you to cast photos and videos from your mobile devices to the 75-inch screen.

The 75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV is already relatively cheap for its size at its sticker price of $600, but you can get it for just $550 through a $50 discount from Best Buy. The savings won’t be around forever — in fact, it may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so if you want to get the 75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV delivered to your doorstep for this lowered price, it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase immediately. If you don’t, one of the best TV deals in the market could slip through your fingers.

