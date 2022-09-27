This week, golf fans have something to be excited about. The Sanderson Farms Championship is happening in Jackson, Mississippi, at the Country Club of Jackson from September 29 through October 2, and some of the biggest names in golf will be competing. It’s safe to say that this tournament won’t be a walk in the park, and it’s anyone’s game. If you’re looking forward to watching, we’ve got all of the info about the best way for you to tune in, regardless of whether you are at home in the United States or traveling abroad.

How to watch the Sanderson Farms Championship in the U.S.

Some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour are competing in the Sanderson Farms Championship, so this is one tournament that golf fans everywhere won’t want to miss. Defending champion Sam Burns faces off against some of the hottest players in golf at the moment, including J.T. Poston, Denny McCarthy, and Sahith Theegala.

The best place to watch the Sanderson Farms Championship in the United States is via ESPN+. If you’re already an ESPN+ member, then all you have to do is log in! However, if you’re not an ESPN+ subscriber, worry not because there’s an excellent option to sign up for a bundle that includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu all for one low price. For only $13.99 per month, you’ll have access to all of the premium content offered by all three of these streaming platforms. That’s an incredible value considering how many movies and shows you’ll be able to enjoy. In addition to watching the Sanderson Farms Championship, you’ll be able to enjoy Disney+ shows like Wandavision and The Mandalorian, as well as Hulu shows like The Handmaid’s Tale. This bundle packs a ton of punch for anyone and every age.

How to watch the Sanderson Farms Championship from abroad

For Americans traveling abroad, there’s just one additional step you’ll need to take after signing up for the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle. You’ll also need to sign up for a VPN service so that you can access ESPN+ to tune in for the Sanderson Farms Championship in addition to any other content you want to watch while you’re out of the country. NordVPN is one of our favorite VPN service providers, and by using a VPN service like NordVPN, you’ll be able to essentially trick websites into think you’re still in the United States even though you’re out of the country. It’s a great way to stay up to date on all of your favorite shows when you’re traveling abroad.

Editors' Recommendations