Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Want a laptop that’s cute, tiny, and cheap? Walmart Black Friday deals are here for you with a very cool 11.6-inch Chromebook that can get a lot of stuff done for less. The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook, which usually sells for $98, is down to an incredible $79. That’s $19, or a little over 20%, off the typical price and a great chance to save on a cute little laptop that will work wonders for the right person.

Why you should buy the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook

So, who is this cute little device for? The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is the perfect Chromebook for kids, students, and those who are sick of staring at a tiny phone screen, but aren’t comfortable with tablets or the higher price tag of traditional laptops. Access to free educational apps on a laptop makes for the perfect learning environment. Plus, when you combine the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook with the best Chromebook-compatible printers, you can create a fantastically workable and cheap study device for until the recession ends.

But how does the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook fare under the hood? While you can’t truly expect something at this price range to have the same level of hardware as the best Chromebooks, you can expect to this machine to get the job done for this price. The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with a dual-core 2.4 GHz AMD processor and 4GB of memory. You’ll even find 32GB of on-device storage, though you’ll naturally be able to store stuff on a Google Drive account as well. The battery life is a bit on the lower end, at just 10 hours, but you can always use it plugged in as well. All in all, not bad for a machine that runs under $100.

We know tiny isn’t for everyone, so if you were a bit turned off by this (or it seemed just too good to be true) you should definitely check out our other Black Friday Chromebook deals. Alternatively, if you’ve already got the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook in your cart for just $79, then why not consider getting a Chromebook case or cover? You’re already getting $20 off the typical price, which will cover most of the cost of a case anyways.

