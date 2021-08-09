There’s no doubt that Chromebooks are amazing value for money, especially for students and parents looking for back-to-school laptop deals. For just a fraction of the price of other laptops, they can do all an average user needs from a laptop: Browse the web, do research, edit documents, and consume content. If you’re at all interested in Chromebook deals, this is the perfect time to invest in a new device. Best Buy just took an unbelievable $110 off the price of this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook, dropping the price to just $119 from an original price of $229. Even compared to most other laptop deals, this is an absolute steal – someone should probably be getting fired for it!

This HP Chromebook comes with a MediaTek MT8183 processor, 4GB of memory, and a 32GB eMMC drive for storage. While this isn’t the most powerful laptop spec-wise because it runs Google’s Chrome OS, it uses various web applications and cloud storage to expand the capability of the hardware. When we explained what a Chromebook is, we pointed out that instead of using the disk, you’re mostly running apps like Google Docs and Microsoft Office in the browser and saving all your documents in cloud storage solutions, like Google Drive. Thanks to the stereo speakers and 11.6-inch HD display, you can also watch your favorite Youtube videos in your downtime.

Besides the price, another thing that makes this a great option for students is that the battery lasts for an extremely long 15 hours, thanks to the efficiency of the processor. Even if you forget to charge it overnight, you might still have enough leftover to use in your morning classes for the day. There’s also a comfortable, smooth touchpad and well-sized keyboard, so it’s easy to take notes, write papers, or do research. If you need to add extra peripherals, like a mouse or a pair of headphones, it comes with built-in Bluetooth support and two USB ports.

This Chromebook was already a pretty good value at its original price, especially as a no-frills productivity tool for the upcoming school year. However, at its current price, this laptop is an absolute no-brainer. Best Buy is currently offering it at a massive $110 off, so you can purchase it for just $119 from an original price of $229. That’s a 48% discount. If you’ve been looking for a Chromebook, hit that Buy Now button now, because we don’t know how long this deal is going to last.

