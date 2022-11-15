If you’ve ever felt like 2-in-1 Chromebooks are out of your price range, you’re going to love the offer that Walmart Black Friday deals have provided. Right now, you can buy an HP 14-inch Touch Chromebook for only $179, saving you a huge $120 off the usual price of $299. Normally, you’d be looking at standard Chromebooks for this kind of price so being able to embrace touchscreen technology for so little is a great deal. Easily one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals around, let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time.

Why you should buy the HP 14-inch Touch Chromebook

Coming from one of the best laptop brands around, you’re immediately onto a reliable thing with the HP 14-inch Touch Chromebook. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. The latter is double what you’d usually see from a Chromebook in this price range, giving you a bit more room if you need to save some files to your Chromebook. Of course, the focus here is to use apps on the cloud as well as save files there, but it’s nice to have some space.

The highlight with the HP 14-inch Touch Chromebook is its screen. Its 14-inch HD screen can be used to manipulate things, so you can tap, swipe, and pinch to control your Chromebook in a more natural manner than using a trackpad or keyboard. While it may not rival the very best Chromebooks, it’s incredibly convenient, right down to its USB-C power adaptor so you can get back to work faster. With many of the advantages of the best 2-in-1 laptops but at a keen price that makes it affordable, the HP 14-inch Touch Chromebook is sure to appeal to students in particular as well as anyone who wants to do anything a bit differently than usual.

Normally priced at $299, the HP 14-inch Touch Chromebook is down to only $179 as part of the early Walmart Black Friday sales that guarantee you Black Friday prices before the rush of the main event. Buy it now so you don’t miss out.

