Save $290 on this 15-inch HP touchscreen laptop for back-to-school

As we look toward the end of summer, no matter what’s happening in the world, there’s an inevitable reality: Going back to school. No matter what shape or form that takes this year, students will need laptops, which offer the best way to do schoolwork, or any work, on-the-go — even if you’re working from home. Today, you can get a fantastic 15-inch HP 15-dy1731ms touchscreen laptop, with Intel processor and features galore, for $290 off. That’s all the laptop you’ll ever need for school, for only $430, down 38% from its regular price of $700. What a deal!

When students are looking for laptops, there’s a few things we like to keep in mind. Obviously price is a factor. This is a computer for school, not for business, and students can be, shall we say, less careful than older folk with their machines. So price and durability are a big factor. Also portability; a laptop needs to serve its primary purpose, a computer on the go. Features are key, especially as we use our laptops for not only work projects, but social life, and entertainment, and communication. And then there’s reliability — a computer is no good if it’s not working.

For all these reasons, we love the HP 15-dy1731ms. First of all, it has a nice big 15-inch screen, which is super helpful for everything from writing those late-night papers, to gaming, to Zoom calls with profs (and home). It’s fairly thin at 0.71 inches, and weighs 4.86 pounds, which is an ideal weight and size for a machine you’re going to be taking from class to class or room to room (and knocking around in between). That screen we mentioned has an 81% screen-to-body ratio, one of the most generous in its class. And the touchscreen is super responsive, and gives this laptop all of the access, and fun, of using a tablet. Also, not for nothing, it gives you a backup if, heaven forbid, the touchpad or your external mouse stop working.

In terms of features, it comes loaded with Windows 10, tons of memory (8 GB of DDR4 RAM) and a nice storage capacity of 128GB SSD (less is actually more with all the cloud options these days). It’s got impressive specs in terms of processing, with an Intel i5-1035G4 10th-generation processor. That’s lightning fast for a computer that will be used for school. The battery life clocks in at 11 hours, which is more than enough to get a student through a day of school without needing a charge. Meanwhile, in terms of connectivity, it boasts Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac (1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 Combo, which means worry free linkups to Wi-Fi and other devices.

It’s a fantastic time to invest in a new laptop, with retailers looking to fall and back-to-school sales in full swing. For an all-around affordable but quality machine, you won’t find a much better one than this HP 15-DY1731MS, now $290 off at Staples, down to $430 from its original price of $700.

