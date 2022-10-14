Grab a cheap HP laptop for only $300 with this sweet deal

It’s hard to believe a deal this good could be real, but right now HP is offering a chance to bring home its HP 17 Laptop for only $300. Originally priced at $500, this laptop is on sale for $200 off, making it one of the most enticing laptop deals happening at the moment. Whether you’re a student in need a of a new machine as the school year gets into full swing or you need a new laptop for your work-from-home setup, this is one of those HP laptop deals worth jumping on before it disappears.

Why you should buy the HP 17 Laptop

The HP Laptop 17 Laptop runs on Windows 11, the operating system we have all come to know and love, and features an AMD Athlon Gold 3150U processor as well as AMD Radeon Graphics. When you pair the processor and graphics card with 8GB of RAM, you can count on the HP 17 Laptop to power all of your essential applications, allowing you to navigate between them seamlessly.

HP also made sure that you’d have enough space to store all of your files and projects. With 128GB of SSD storage, you’ll be able to keep everything you’re working on in one place, and then when you’re ready to transfer it onto an external hard drive, you can easily connect it via its USB-C port or one of two USB-A ports. It also has an HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones so all of your classes and meetings will look and sound crystal clear.

One of the best things about this 17-inch laptop is that it’s Energy Star certified and EPEAT Silver registered, which means that you can have peace of mind knowing that HP has the environment as a top priority.

If you’ve been waiting for the right deal to come along to upgrade your laptop, this deal is one worth considering. For only $300, you can bring home the HP 17 Laptop for $200 less than its original price of $500. Grab one now before this deal is gone for good.

