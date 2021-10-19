QUICK! Best Buy has a brand new Chromebook for ONLY $99 right now

Right now, as part of the Best Buy Black Friday deals, you can buy an HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $99 for a strictly limited time only. If you’re keen to be able to work on the move for far less than ever before, this is an unbeatable offer saving you a massive $160 on the usual price. You’ll need to be quick though as we can’t see stock sticking around for long at this price. As with all Black Friday deals, you need to get in on the action immediately to reap the benefits.

The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook in question offers an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC Flash Memory for storage. When it comes to the best Chromebooks, it might not be the most powerful out there but at this price, you really can’t complain. It offers everything you could need for working on the move plus it looks pretty stylish too.

The Chromebook includes the specifications to be able to cope with most productivity tasks conducted via the cloud and for many hours too thanks to its efficient battery life too. It only weighs just under three pounds plus it measures just 0.7-inch thin so it’s easy to carry around with you or toss into a bag between class. There’s also a built-in media reader for easily transferring files.

Ideally suited for class or working on the move, the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is normally priced at $260 but right now, you can buy it at Best Buy for just $100. A huge saving of $160, it’s a pretty unbeatable price and you won’t regret hitting that buy button. Snap it up now while stocks last. We can’t see it sticking around for long at this price.

More Black Friday Chromebook deals

If you're not sure if this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is for you or you're able to stretch your budget a little further, we have all the other best Black Friday laptop deals rounded up too as well as the best Black Friday Chromebook deals too so there's something for everyone.

