QUICK! Best Buy has a brand new Chromebook for ONLY $99 right now

Right now, as part of the Best Buy Black Friday deals, you can buy an HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $99 for a strictly limited time only. If you’re keen to be able to work on the move for far less than ever before, this is an unbeatable offer saving you a massive $160 on the usual price. You’ll need to be quick though as we can’t see stock sticking around for long at this price. As with all Black Friday deals, you need to get in on the action immediately to reap the benefits.

The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook in question offers an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC Flash Memory for storage. When it comes to the best Chromebooks, it might not be the most powerful out there but at this price, you really can’t complain. It offers everything you could need for working on the move plus it looks pretty stylish too.

The Chromebook includes the specifications to be able to cope with most productivity tasks conducted via the cloud and for many hours too thanks to its efficient battery life too. It only weighs just under three pounds plus it measures just 0.7-inch thin so it’s easy to carry around with you or toss into a bag between class. There’s also a built-in media reader for easily transferring files.

Ideally suited for class or working on the move, the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is normally priced at $260 but right now, you can buy it at Best Buy for just $100. A huge saving of $160, it’s a pretty unbeatable price and you won’t regret hitting that buy button. Snap it up now while stocks last. We can’t see it sticking around for long at this price.

If you’re not sure if this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is for you or you’re able to stretch your budget a little further, we have all the other best Black Friday laptop deals rounded up too as well as the best Black Friday Chromebook deals too so there’s something for everyone. Check them out to find something more suitable for your budget or needs.

HP 14 Chromebook (Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$200 $250
With 4GB of RAM and a 14-inch HD screen, this HP Chromebook is perfect for most students looking for a cheap laptop to take notes at home and on the move. more
Buy at Walmart

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$159 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330. more
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$692 $1,000
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish. more
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$250 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go. more
Buy at Samsung

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$330 $430
For the price, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet. more
Buy at Amazon
Extra 5% off with coupon

Acer Chromebook 2021 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$379 $499
With its sleek gray finish and spacious 14-inch screen, this Chromebook looks the part while helping you get your work done quickly and easily thanks to Google's online suite of superb apps. more
Buy at Amazon
