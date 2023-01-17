This HP Chromebook deal drops the price to under $300 this week

Chromebooks were a huge hit this past Christmas, but if you missed your chance to get one, worry not– right now, HP is offering some great Chromebook deals. This week, you can bring home an HP Chromebook x360 for only $280, saving you $120 off its original price of $400. Whether you’re a student, commuter who is always on the go, or looking for a lightweight laptop strictly for entertainment purposes, this deal is worth your consideration.

Why You Should Buy the HP Chromebook x360

Designed to deliver long-lasting battery life and reliability on the go, the HP Chromebook x360 is a great student laptop, and it’s also a great choice if you need a machine that can can perform all the basics when you’re traveling. It is powered by an Intel Celeron processor and contains 32GB of internal storage, which is just enough room to store your assignments in progress before moving them to your cloud-based storage system, like Google Drive or Dropbox.

The HP Chromebook x360 features a micro-edge touch display that allows you to see more of your screen, maximizing your viewing experience. It’s also an HD touchscreen that allows you to control your computer like a tablet. You can pinch, zoom, ta, and swipe, creating an intuitive computing experience. It runs on Chrome OS and allows you instant access to the Google Play Store, which makes enjoying apps easier than ever. With over 13 hours of battery life, this is a machine that won’t tap out when you need it most. The HP Chromebook x360 is the perfect machine for those who need to stay within budget but still get all of their work done and stay in touch on the go.

It’s not uncommon to find that Chromebooks are of the most popular student laptop deals, and this deal from HP is no exception. At only $280, this laptop is $120 off its original price of $400. Even though it’s on the more affordable end of the laptop spectrum, it has the power to get the job done. If you’re looking for a computer with even more power, be sure to check out the other HP laptop deals that are happening right now.

