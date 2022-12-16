This Surface Pro-style HP Chromebook is $260 off right now

If you’ve got your eyes on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 but it’s outside of your budget right now, then you might want to check out the HP Chromebook x2. It shares certain similarities with Microsoft’s 2-in-1 device, but not its price as it currently only costs $310 following a $260 discount from HP on its original price of $570. You need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer though, because there’s not much time left before it ends.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook x2

Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices popularized 2-in-1 laptops in the detachable category, which our laptop buying guide describes as tablets that can function as a laptop when you attach a removable keyboard that often doubles as a protective cover. The HP Chromebook x2 is a cheaper alternative that offers the same versatility, as every purchase of the tablet with an 11-inch screen and 2K resolution comes with a full-size, detachable soft cover keyboard. Whether you need a tablet or a laptop in any situation, you can easily switch between the modes of the HP Chromebook x2 to match your needs.

Another difference between the Windows-powered Surface Pro devices and the HP Chromebook x2 is that it’s powered by Google’s Chrome OS. Chromebooks rely on web-based apps instead of installed software so they provide snappy performance even with low-end components, so even if the HP Chromebook x2 is only powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, Qualcomm Adreno 618 graphics card, and 4GB of RAM, it will be more than enough to handle your daily tasks. The device is also just equipped with a 64GB eMMC for storage, but that’s not a limitation because it supports cloud storage through Google Drive.

Are Surface Pro deals still too expensive? If they are, you may want to turn your attention to HP’s Chromebook deals, which currently includes the HP Chromebook x2 at $260 off. You can get the 2-in-1 laptop for just $310 instead of $570, but that window is closing soon. You don’t have the luxury of time to think about it because the offer will no longer be available tomorrow, so add the HP Chromebook x2 to your cart and check out immediately.

