HP flash sale drops price cuts on Spectre x360 and Envy laptops

Choosing the right laptop for you is difficult for so many different reasons. If you don’t take the time to figure out exactly what you’re looking for in a portable computer, you can end up with something ill-suited for your needs. With Apple, HP, Dell, and Acer all offering a wide range of computers, it can be easy to get overwhelmed by the specs. The fact of the matter, however, is that most folks are really just looking for an affordable laptop that won’t let them down. And with this huge HP flash sale going on right now, it’s a great time to pick up a great laptop computer for a great price.

With steep discounts on the mighty HP Spectre x360, the HP Envy, and many other solid computers, it’s far too easy to save on a new notebook or 2-in-1 laptop. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite discounts from this sale, but if you’re not yet ready to pull the trigger on a fancy new laptop, you can enter for a chance to win the luxurious HP Spectre Folio in all its leathery glory.

HP Spectre x360 laptop 13t — $350 off

If you are looking for one of the best laptops this sale has to offer, look no further than this Spectre model. HP recently came out with the 2019 Spectre x360 laptop and we liked it enough to give it an astounding 10 out of 10 in our review. The configuration being discounted in this sale is actually the 2018 iteration of that same computer, however, which is why the price has dropped so significantly. Don’t let it’s age fool you, though, this 2018 2-in-1 laptop is still a really good piece of tech. With an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB SSD, this convertible laptop will still work great.

Normally priced at $1,240 direct from the HP website, a $350 discount drops the price down to just $890 for a limited time.

HP Envy Laptop 17t — $400 off

If you don’t find yourself in need of a laptop that can double as a tablet, then the HP Envy 17t is a solid option to consider. With an upgraded Intel Core i7 processor, 12 GB of RAM, and a mixture of HDD and SSD storage, it packs a nice little punch. It also offers a large 17.3-inch touchscreen that you can feast your eyes and fingers upon. Overall, it’s a good laptop for anyone looking to transition between being productive and streaming Netflix.

Normally priced at $1,350, a solid $400 discount drops the price of this Envy laptop down to just under $1,000.

