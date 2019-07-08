Share

Life may be pushing us further into the digital age, but there will still be space for tangible printer documents. Be it for office work or school papers, printers will still be in use for many years to come. Perfect for your printing needs today, Best Buy drops $90 off on HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 Wireless All-In-One Printer. From its $180 listed price, you can now grab yours for an awesome $90 value.

This HP device can give your workstation a boost, thanks to its fast and reliable printing power. In just seconds, it will deliver documents with ease. It has ISO-certified fast printing speeds of up to 20 pages per minute in black and up to 11 ppm in colored prints on a high-speed internet connection.

The HP OfficeJet Pro is capable of wireless and mobile printing. You can print clear and vibrant images with 1,200 x 600 dots per inch (dpi) resolution from your smartphone, using the free HP ePrint app or Apple AirPrint. It also has more connectivity options such as built-in memory card slots and USB 2.0 port for your camera and other devices.

Operating this printer is simple but can be complex for others. It has a 2.65-inch touchscreen control panel with customizable shortcut keys that can be created or deleted by the user. Most of the users only create shortcut icons for frequently used printer functions for easy access.

You can also control this wireless printer using voice and virtual assistants. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Cortana. Just ask your compatible device to print coloring activities and comics for your kids and the HP printer will get it done for you.

The HP OfficeJet Pro can also scan, copy, and fax documents. Its scanner has a color contact image sensor (CIS) allowing you to scan files in up to 1,200 dpi optical resolution to reproduce exact colors and large documents. It generates copies faster and clear for up to 13 copies per minute (cpm) in black and up to 7 cpm in color, with 600 x 600 dpi resolution.

Get more things done with just one device. Capture your own HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 Wireless All-In-One Printer at Best Buy for an incredible price of $90 and save $90.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.