Save $500 on this RTX 3070-powered HP gaming PC right now

Jennifer Allen
By
HP Omen 45L with the front panel removed.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’ve been waiting around to buy a high-end gaming desktop system for less, we’ve found one of the best gaming PC deals around in the form of the HP Omen 45L. Normally priced at $2,300, it’s down to $1,800 at HP right now. While we appreciate this is still an expensive gaming PC, it’s worth every cent thanks to offering a powerful set of hardware. If you’re passionate about getting the most out of your gaming time, you need this system in your life. Here’s why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L

While some gaming desktops make compromises that mean you don’t quite get the ultimate setup, the HP Omen 45L is a master class in prebuilt gaming systems. One of the best gaming desktops, it has it all. If you’re looking for a stylish gamer aesthetic as an aid to being a Twitch streamer, you’ll love how the HP Omen 45L looks because it’s so eye-catching. It’s also immensely powerful.

It offers an AMD Ryzen 7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Even better, it includes a 1TB standard hard drive for saving all your other files so you can choose to install the most important content on the speedier SSD drive. Many gaming systems stick with 8GB of memory so it’s great to see the HP Omen 45L offer 16GB ensuring that multitasking is a breeze and content loads up fast.

Along with all that is the all-important graphics card. The HP Omen 45L has the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB of dedicated memory. It’s just what you need to be able to play games at a high visual standard for a long time to come. A unique cooling chamber keeps things nice and cold so you don’t have to worry about your system overheating. Despite that bespoke design, the HP Omen 45L is still ideal for anyone who wants to upgrade their system later on with easy access when you want to expand the memory, storage drives, or other components.

Capable of growing with you, the HP Omen 45L has it all right down to some great software tools if you want to tweak performance or overclock your hardware. Normally priced at $2,300, the HP Omen 45L is down to $1,800 for a limited time only at HP. A worthy investment if you’re an avid gamer, you’ll love how much it improves games for a while to come.

