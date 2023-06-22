Want a high-end gaming PC for less? HP is where to head for these kinds of gaming PC deals today with $850 off the HP Omen 45L. The system is a great machine for anyone that wants to play all the latest games in style. It’s usually priced at $4,000 so it’s currently down to $3,150. That’s definitely far from cheap but if you’ve been waiting to invest in a rig that will last a long time, this is your chance. Let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L

In terms of specifications, the HP Omen 45L is pretty powerful. It has the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor paired up with 16GB of Kingston Fury memory. We’d have preferred to see 32GB at this price, but that’s pretty much the only place where the HP Omen 45L falters. Otherwise, you also get 1TB of SSD storage and the highlight is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated VRAM. It’s easily up there with the best gaming PCs around today.

Alongside those obviously high-end specs, the HP Omen 45L also has a great liquid cooler radiator that pulls in cold air to cool down the CPU. There’s also the HP Omen Gaming Hub which allows you to overclock components as well as adjust lighting and other neat features about the system. Additional benefits include Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.0 and DTS:X Ultra sound for spatially accurate 3D audio. You also have plenty of USB ports and one HDMI, along with three DisplayPort, connections.

The HP Omen 45L looks super stylish while packing a punch which means every game you play is going to look fantastic. All you need to do is remember to add on one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all good to go for a long time to come.

Usually priced at $4,000, the HP Omen 45L is down to $3,150 for a limited time only at HP. A saving of $850 is huge but so is paying $3,150 for a gaming rig. If you can afford it though, this is a great chance to upgrade for a little less than usual. Maybe use the spare change for a new monitor? Whatever you decide to do, make the call fast before the deal ends soon.

