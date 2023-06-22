 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It’s still not cheap but this HP RTX 4090 Gaming PC is $850 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
HP Omen 45L with the front panel removed.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Want a high-end gaming PC for less? HP is where to head for these kinds of gaming PC deals today with $850 off the HP Omen 45L. The system is a great machine for anyone that wants to play all the latest games in style. It’s usually priced at $4,000 so it’s currently down to $3,150. That’s definitely far from cheap but if you’ve been waiting to invest in a rig that will last a long time, this is your chance. Let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L

In terms of specifications, the HP Omen 45L is pretty powerful. It has the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor paired up with 16GB of Kingston Fury memory. We’d have preferred to see 32GB at this price, but that’s pretty much the only place where the HP Omen 45L falters. Otherwise, you also get 1TB of SSD storage and the highlight is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated VRAM. It’s easily up there with the best gaming PCs around today.

Alongside those obviously high-end specs, the HP Omen 45L also has a great liquid cooler radiator that pulls in cold air to cool down the CPU. There’s also the HP Omen Gaming Hub which allows you to overclock components as well as adjust lighting and other neat features about the system. Additional benefits include Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.0 and DTS:X Ultra sound for spatially accurate 3D audio. You also have plenty of USB ports and one HDMI, along with three DisplayPort, connections.

Related

The HP Omen 45L looks super stylish while packing a punch which means every game you play is going to look fantastic. All you need to do is remember to add on one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all good to go for a long time to come.

Usually priced at $4,000, the HP Omen 45L is down to $3,150 for a limited time only at HP. A saving of $850 is huge but so is paying $3,150 for a gaming rig. If you can afford it though, this is a great chance to upgrade for a little less than usual. Maybe use the spare change for a new monitor? Whatever you decide to do, make the call fast before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
HP 72 hour flash sale: Get this 17-inch laptop for just $330
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

Looking for cheap laptop deals? HP has the one you'll want today. HP is currently selling their basic 17-inch laptop for only $330 after a $170 discount. This laptop isn't going to be a gaming powerhouse or let you render long videos, but it's great for web browsing, Word editing and Zoom calling. Check it out before the price goes back up to $500.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop
When on a budget, it's extra smart to buy from one of the best laptop brands so you get value for money. This HP 17-inch laptop has the essentials. There's an Intel N200 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. None of that is incredibly remarkable but at this price, you could end up seeing eMMC storage over SSD so that's a nice small advantage.

Read more
Alienware is having a clearance sale on some of its top gaming laptops
The Alienware x14 in front of a window.

A gaming laptop is a big purchase. You want to make sure you're getting a quality product with a good screen and powerful internal components. It's also going to be expensive. Thankfully gaming laptop deals will help you cut the price down a bit. Dell is currently having a huge sale on gaming laptops, so check out some of their options before you buy anything. We've picked out our favorites below. The discounts are as big as $1,000 off!
Alienware x14 gaming laptop -- $1,000, was $1,500

The Alienware x14 gaming laptop is well-priced for anyone who wants a sweet laptop geared towards gaming without spending a fortune. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The Star of the show is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card paired with a 14-inch full HD display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Regarded as the world's thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop, it's super slim while still packing in an advanced Alienware Cryo-tech cooling system and a great battery life, as well as USB-C charging ports. Even its keyboard is better than most with a 1.2mm key-travel experience and N-key rollover capabilities.

Read more
Best HP laptop deals: Get a 17-inch laptop for $300 and more
An open HP Spectre x360 16 sits on a table, angled so that the screen and keyboard can be seen.

HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry as one of the best laptop brands. Its products include budget-friendly options, versatile 2-in-1 devices, and powerful gaming machines, among many others. Whatever kind of laptop that you need and no matter your budget, you'll surely be able to find a good match from HP, but the catch is that you need to hurry with your purchase when you come across an offer that's perfect for you. That's because these bargains may disappear at any moment. To help you get started with your search, we've gathered some of the best HP laptop deals that you can shop right now.
Today's best HP laptop deals

HP Chromebook 15at --
HP Laptop 15z --
HP Laptop 17t --
HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 15t --
HP Omen Gaming Laptop 16z --
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop 16t --
HP Omen Gaming Laptop 16t --

Read more