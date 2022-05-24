This upgradable gaming PC is $500 in the HP Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day sales are in full swing right now with some awesome gaming PC deals available including one offer to buy an HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop for just $500, saving you $200 on the usual price. One of the best examples of the HP Memorial Day sale, the gaming PC is a great opportunity to dip your toe into PC gaming without spending a fortune on the setup. Here’s why it’s worth your time.

Demonstrating that the best gaming desktops don’t always require you to spend thousands if you don’t need the fastest setup, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop is a great starter gaming PC. It has a stylish black and green exterior that gives you a subtle gamer aesthetic that still won’t look out of place in your home office. Under its stylish hood is an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor along with 8GB of memory and an AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card. You also get 256GB of SSD storage. Avid gamers will know that this isn’t the fastest of specs but it’s ideal for this price range. While you might dream of 8GB of memory or more storage space, you can always opt to upgrade at a later date when money permits it.

The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop’s tower is designed to be sleek and space-saving while also allowing you to open it up to upgrade components whenever you can afford an upgrade. It also has customizable LED lights so it looks great as well. Included is a built-in HP 3-in-1 memory card reader plus 5.1 surround sound for superior audio quality. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop comes bundled with a wired keyboard and wired optical mouse as well to get you started on your gaming journey.

Essentially the perfect starter gaming PC, especially for the kids in your life keen to begin gaming, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop is a great deal. Ordinarily priced at $700, it’s down to just $500 at HP saving you $200 off the usual price. If you or your child is trying out PC gaming for the first time, it’s a great inexpensive way to do so, and may well change your gaming fortunes forever.

