Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save $230 on this HP 2-in-1 laptop for Memorial Day 2022

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible laptop in media mode.

This year’s HP Memorial Day sale started early, so if you’re in the market for a new device, you should check out the deals that the brand has rolled out ahead of the holiday. For those who are planning to take advantage of laptop deals, you might want to go for 2-in-1 laptops instead, as they provide the same performance but with added versatility that will come in handy in various situations. If you’re interested, one of HP’s offers is a $250 discount for the HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop, which brings its price down to $530 from its original price of $780.

With a 2-in-1 laptop like the HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop, you’ll enjoy the utility of typing on a keyboard and the convenience of using a tablet in just one device, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. From its laptop form, you can fold the keyboard all the way back under the 15.6-inch HD touchscreen to change into its tablet form. You also have the option of switching to media mode for watching streaming content, or tent mode for delivering presentations, among the many other applications of the HP Pavilion x360’s forms.

The versatility provided by the different modes of the HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop is supported by its powerful performance. The 2-in-1 laptop is equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 8GB of RAM, so it will be able to keep up with all of your daily tasks for work or school. It also comes with a 256GB SSD for ample storage for your important files, and Windows 11 Home pre-installed so you can start installing the apps that you need as soon as you boot up the laptop.

Memorial Day is your chance to take advantage of significant discounts when buying a new laptop, but you don’t have to wait for the holiday to arrive before you can start shopping. The HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop is already available under HP’s 2-in-1 laptop deals with a $250 price cut, which makes it more affordable at $530 compared to its original price of $780. It probably won’t get any cheaper than this as Memorial Day approaches, so there’s no sense in waiting. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to avoid missing out on the offer because of depleted stocks.

