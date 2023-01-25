 Skip to main content
This HP laptop is typically $1,800, but right now it’s just $629

John Alexander
By
The HP ProBook 445 G8 with a task menu open.

Let’s cut to the chase: The HP ProBook 445 G8 laptop is $1,199 off today. That’s certainly one of the best laptop deals available right now. The laptop, which typically costs $1,828, is now only $629 for the duration of this deal. It’s enough to make you do a doubletake, maybe even a tripletake. Plus, this edition comes with a free year of HP Wolf Pro Security. Go ahead and click the button below to take a look yourself, then read on for the highlights and an overview of what HP Wolf Pro Security can do to make your next year of laptop usage a low stress affair.

Why you should buy the HP ProBook 445 G8

The first thing that jumps out on the spec sheet 16GB of memory, which already puts the HP ProBook 445 G8 into a tier above the usual $600-ish fare. Then, you’re getting an AMD Ryzen 5 processor with six cores to power it, yet again something that puts the HP ProBook 445 G8 above the typical offerings at the price range after the deal adjustment. The 512GB of SSD storage is also good, but not as noteworthy as the other specs. Visually, the HP ProBook 445 G8 looks like a rather standard HP laptop body, with a bit of shine and the standard keyboard layout. Of course, the HP ProBook 445 G8’s keyboard is a bit above standard, being both spill-resistant and backlit. You’ll also see the dual stereo speakers along the back of the main panel and a 720p cam, with a privacy tool, on top of the 14-inch screen.

HP Wolf Pro Security, which you’ll get a free year of with your HP ProBook 445 G8 purchase, is an advanced security solution that protects your important files and computer function. While a lot of the features aren’t going to be visible to you — good antivirus is largely invisible to the end user — one feature you should be aware of is HP Sure Click Pro. What this does is take the risky files and hyperlink clicks you make, then open them in a small virtual machine. This protects your HP ProBook 445 G8 by “trapping” any unwanted bits of code in the virtual machine, keeping your files and data safe. Of course, there’s a lot more to HP’s security (including AI that detects completely new viruses) that won’t be so in your face.

If you’re ready to take the plunge and get the HP ProBook 445 G8 for the weirdly low price of $629, now is your chance. While this deal lasts, you can get your own HP ProBook 445 G8 for $1,199 off the usual asking rate of $1,828. Act now and lock down this price, or look around for other HP laptop deals. It’s your choice.

