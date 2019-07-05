Share

The 2019 4th of July sales events are starting to fade away, but there’s still time to jump on a few remaining deals and discounts before we head into Prime Day. Some of the best July 4 deals we saw this year were for laptops, particularly a wide selection of great 2-in-1s from brands like HP, Dell, and Lenovo, and two of our top picks – the HP Envy X360 and Spectre x360 – are still on sale for cheap.

Even better: Both of these HP 2-in-1s are recent models packing 8th-generation Intel Core processors, and either one can be yours for less than a grand — which is better than the Dell XPS sale. This might be your last chance to save big on a laptop before end-of-summer sales and Black Friday (if you don’t have a Prime membership, that is), so read on to find out more about why we love these sleek and versatile convertible laptops and how you can still snag one before the July 4 deals dry up for good.

If these HP laptop sales don’t suit your fancy, we’ve also found deals on Lenovo ThinkPads, Dell laptops, and the Microsoft Surface Pro for the weekend.

HP Envy x360 15 — $270 off

A lot of lightweight 2-in-1s cleave towards the smaller side of things with their 13-inch displays, but if you like the extra screen real estate that a standard-sized panel gives you, the HP Envy x360 15 might be the one for you. Its 15.6-inch touch display is gorgeous, and aside from some design quirks (like its arguably unnecessary numpad), the Envy’s design is great. The screen folds flat for tablet-like use with the included HP Pen or your fingers, while up-to-date hardware like 8th gen Intel CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD the snappy performance you’d expect from a modern multitasking machine.

The HP Envy x360 15 is one of the best deals of the HP Stars, Stripes, and Savings sale, and it’s available in two different CPU configurations: The Intel Core i5 CPU variant is just $600, or $270 off, while the upgraded Intel Core i7 model can be yours for $700, saving you $330.

HP Spectre x360 13 — $250 off

Those who are after something a little smaller would be hard-pressed to find something better than the HP Spectre x360 13, which is far and away one of our all-time favorite 2-in-1s. Its build quality, superb display, sleek angular aesthetics, and speedy hardware are rivaled by few other laptops, and like the Envy, the Specte x360’s 13.3-inch touchscreen rotates on its hinge so you can use it as a handy kickstand or flatten the device for use like a tablet.

The HP Spectre X360 comes packing an 8th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of fast solid state storage, and HP’s active pen is also included – something you often have to buy separately with devices like the Microsoft Surface Pro. Even entry-level configurations of this premium 2-in-1 normally sail north of $1,000, but a $250 discount means you can score one from HP for $900.

