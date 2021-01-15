While tablet deals involving a range of manufacturers are always available from major retailers, iPad deals are much harder to come by, especially for the latest models of Apple’s tablets. The 64GB version of the new iPad Air, however, is currently available at $40 off from Amazon, lowering the device to $559 from its original price of $599 in a rare offer Apple fans should grab while it’s available.

The fourth-generation iPad Air, which was launched in October 2020, features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with narrow bezels and True Tone color adjustment to make images and videos a joy to view. The tablet is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, the same one used on the iPhone 12, which makes it powerful enough to edit 4K videos, a task that can cripple certain desktop computers. It is also equipped with Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint recognition system, for added security.

The new iPad Air is compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil, which adds magnetic charging, and the Magic Keyboard, which doubles as a case for the tablet while transforming it into a 2-in-1 device. The new iPad Air also makes the most out of iPadOS 14, the latest version of Apple’s operating system for tablets, with features such as redesigned widgets, enhancements in iPadOS-native apps, the new Universal Search, and the very helpful Scribble.

When comparing the fourth-generation iPad Air and eighth-generation iPad, we concluded that the iPad Air’s advantages extend to a more powerful processor, a better 12MP camera, and a USB-C connection. Meanwhile, between the fourth-generation iPad Air and fourth-generation iPad Pro, we found the iPad Air offers better overall value as some of the top-notch features of the iPad Pro aren’t necessary for all users.

The fourth-generation iPad Air was only released a few months ago, but Amazon is already offering a $40 discount for the 64GB version of the tablet, lowering its price to $559 from its original price of $599. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, due to the popularity of Apple’s tablets, so if you want to have the latest version of the iPad Air in your hands as soon as possible, you should click that Buy Now button without hesitation.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



