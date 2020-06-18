Father’s Day falls on June 21 this year. If you’re still looking for a memorable gift for dad, we have suggestions from iRobot that he’ll use for years and remember forever. iRobot is going all-out for Father’s Day with discounts on their high-end Roomba i7 and Roomba s9+ robot vacuums, each $100 off. Adding even thicker frosting to the Father’s Day cake, iRobot also offers two bundles consisting of either the Roomba i7 or Roomba s9+ PLUS a Braava Jet m6 robot mop, with up to $340 total savings on the package deals.

Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum — $499.99, was $599.99



If you’re looking for a significant upgrade to your first robot vacuum or if you want to start with a top-level machine, iRobot’s Roomba i7 is a brilliant choice. The Roomba i7’s suction power, cleaning system design, mapping and navigation capabilities, air filtering, and voice command compatibility tick all the boxes and more for what you need in a robot vacuum. The i7 scrubs, brushes, and suctions dust, dirt, debris, pet hair, allergens and other airborne pollutants. As it builds room maps and navigates your home for the most efficient cleaning patterns, the Roomba i7 will stay away from areas you indicate as keep-out zones with iRobot’s mobile app. The Roomba i7 is also Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible for hands-free voice command operation.

You can score $100 off the price of the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum for Father’s Day, making it a very sweet deal for $499.99.

Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum — $999.99, was $1,099.99



If dad’s home has thick carpeting or an abundant number of pets, you’ll want to give serious consideration to iRobot’s top-of-the-line vacuum, the Roomba s9+. Starting with a whopping four times the suction power of the already formidable Roomba i7, the s9+ can pull pet hair, thick dust, debris, and troublesome messes from his floors to make short work of cleaning. Designed with two-corners to clean edges and corners, the Roomba s9+ also uses iRobot’s premier VSLAM navigation and imprint Smart Mapping to learn and remember the home’s room layouts and the best way to clean each area. In addition to superior cleaning power and navigation, the s9+ also cleans up after itself. When the robot returns to the docking station to recharge, the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal feature suctions the dust, dirt, and debris from the s9+’s internal dust bin to a larger holding bin in the docking station, significantly reducing the frequency you have to empty debris. With the s9+’s recharge-and-resume feature combined with dust bin clearing, the robot can run unattended for extended periods with no need for human intervention.

Instead of the iRobot Roomba s9+’s usual $1,099.99 price, you can get the same $100 savings as with the Roomba i7 for Father’s day. This deal is limited, so buy now to get the $999.99 price on the Roomba s9+.

Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum + Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle — $809.98, was $1,099.98

Vacuuming, even the most powerful vacuuming, doesn’t do a complete cleaning job with hard floors. To give dad the one-two combination he’ll need for total home floor cleaning, combine iRobot’s Braava Jet m6 robot mop with the Roomba i7 or s9 robot vacuum. When used in harmony with the Roomba i7 robot vacuum, the Braava Jet m6 communicates using iRobot’s Imprint Link technology. Employing the same smart mapping and total edge-to-corner floor-reaching features on iRobot’s top vacuums, the Braava Jet m6 follows the Roomba i7’s vacuuming and sprays and mops to really finish the job.

For Father’s Day, you can save $290 on iRobot’s Roomba i7 robot vacuum and Braava Jet m6 robot mop bundle, with a discount for just $809.98.

Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum + Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle — $1,259.98, was $1,599.98

If the way to go is to “go big,” iRobot’s premier bundle combines the Roomba s9+ robot vacuum and the Braava Jet m6 robot mop. Start by putting iRobot’s most powerful suction Roomba s9+ with a self-emptying dust bin to work and then finish with the Braava Jet m6’s Precision Jet spray and floor mopping to get that extra level of clean. Dad and the rest of the family will enjoy sitting back and watching as these two flagship models transform dusty, messy, spotted floors to pristine, spotless surfaces.

Get dad the ultimate smart home cleaning bundle and save $340. Instead of the normal $1,599.98 combined price, iRobot offers the Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet m6 bundled together for $1,259.98. Act fast, quantities are limited.

