Best Buy Black Friday: This Roomba robot vacuum is $400 off

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you want to buy a robot vacuum at Black Friday prices but you’re not looking forward to the rush of online shoppers on the day itself, the good news is that this year’s Best Buy Black Friday sale has arrived early. There are all kinds of Black Friday TV deals and Black Friday laptop deals, among other offers, but this is why you’re here — a $400 discount from Best Buy for the iRobot Roomba i7+, which brings its price down to $500 from its original price of $900. Just because it’s a Black Friday price doesn’t necessarily mean that it will be available until November 25 though, so you need to finalize your purchase now if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba i7+

There’s no shame in acknowledging that you need help in keeping your home clean. Your floor will always remain spotless with the iRobot Roomba i7+ in your arsenal, as the robot vacuum features the brand’s premium three-stage cleaning system that picks up all kinds of dirt and debris on different surfaces, and dual multi-surface rubber brushes that don’t get tangled with pet hair. The device is able to move around your home by learning its layout through vSLAM navigation technology, and like the best robot vacuums, it returns to its dock to recharge whenever its battery is depleted after up to 75 minutes of cleaning.

You can get the iRobot Roomba i7+ to start cleaning through a voice command to your digital assistant, or through the iRobot Home app. Once it’s done cleaning, the robot vacuum will return to its Clean Base, which will be included with your purchase. Once there, the iRobot Roomba i7+ will automatically empty its contents into a dirt disposal bag that can hold up to 60 days of waste.

You don’t have to wait for Black Friday Roomba deals to score a robot vacuum for cheap, as Best Buy has already slashed the price of iRobot Roomba i7+ ahead of the shopping holiday. You’ll only have to pay $500 instead of $900, for savings of $400. We’re pretty sure that this offer will attract a lot of attention, so it will likely not last until Black Friday. If you want to purchase the iRobot Roomba i7+ for nearly half its sticker price, add it to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

