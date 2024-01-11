 Skip to main content
It may be the wrong season for ice cream, but the Ninja CREAMi is on sale

Michaela Leung
By
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker.
Ninja

Anytime is a good time for dessert, and no matter the season, we all scream for ice cream. Even though the temps are low, this deal is hot. For a limited time, you can get the Ninja CREAMi (aka your new favorite kitchen appliance) on sale at Walmart. Right now it rings up for $170 (originally $200), saving you $30 on this must-have kitchen appliance. Indulge in your favorite treats with the option for guilt-free healthier choices with the Ninja CREAMi.

Why you should buy the Ninja CREAMi

It’s fitted with five one-touch programs: ice cream, sorbet, milkshake, lite ice cream, and mix-in, to easily make your fave frozen treat. Take simple solids to elevated dessert — plus, you can customize your creations with your favorite mix-ins (like chocolate, candy, fruit, and more) for a personal touch. The Creamify Technology breaks down frozen blocks into smooth, creamy textures so you can mold your creation in minutes.

From dairy-free to vegan, you’re in control of your treats. You can use low-sugar, keto friendly, and other healthy options to make alternative versions of your favorite sweet treat so you don’t have to break your new year’s resolution. And it’s not just about sweets, you can also make special savory dishes. It just takes three simple steps to make your CREAMi creation. Just prep your base, freeze overnight, and process. Then, you’re ready to enjoy.

The two independent motors, known as the Dual Drive Motors, do all the work. One spins the paddle while the other applies downward pressure. The dual functioning Creamerizer Paddle finely shaves and mixes frozen ingredients. The CREAMi has two independent motors: one to spin the paddle and another to apply downward pressure. Want a softer serve? Use the Re-spin feature for softer and creamier finish. Once you’re done, you can store in the container and cover with a lid. The container, lid, and paddle are all top-rack dishwasher safe which makes cleanup a breeze.

Don’t let cold weather stop you from enjoying your frozen favorites. Save big with this Ninja deal and get the Ninja CREAMi for $170, saving you $30 on this dessert-essential appliance.

