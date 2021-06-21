All the latest Amazon Prime Day Ninja Foodi deals and sales

If you’re in need of some kitchen gear built for the 21st century, then the 2021 Prime Day Ninja Foodi deals are back on their normal schedule this year, and Amazon’s big annual sale is far and away the best time of the year to score high-tech goodies like these at the lowest prices ever. Ninja is one of the top brands for kitchen appliances made for pretty much any food prep tasks that needs doing, but it’s also one of the most expensive. Thankfully, Prime Day deals are here to help.

The Ninja Foodi stable is a big one, so preparing ahead of time is almost a necessity. Since Prime Day comes and goes so quickly, however, time is of the essence, so we can help. To give you a head start and to save you some precious time, we’ve already put together all the best Prime Day Ninja Foodi deals right here, followed by a handy shopping guide to help you navigate the sale and increase your chances of finding the best bargain. If your kitchen’s ready for some upgrades and you’re ready to save some money, then read on — and then check out these Prime Day blender deals, Prime Day Instant Pot deals, and Prime Day coffee machine deals to see what other brands have to offer.

Should you buy a new Ninja Foodi on Prime Day?

You absolutely should shop these Prime Day Ninja Foodi deals if you’re planning on buying some new kitchen equipment, as you’re not likely to find better prices again until Black Friday. Don’t think you need to have a Prime account, either, to take advantage of these bargains (although it will obviously help); many other online stores are competing with Amazon to lure in shoppers, and you’re almost certain to find Prime Day Ninja Foodi sales at other places like Walmart and Best Buy as well. That said, the Ninja range of Foodi gadgets is pretty wide, so have an idea of what you want before you start browsing. Prime Day is typically a 48-hour sale, which is already short enough as it is, but the bargains often come in the form of Lightning Deals which are only available to Prime members for a certain number of hours or until they sell out first, which they usually do.

Knowing what was on sale last year is the best way to have a benchmark of what bargains to look for now. For Prime Day 2020 (and by extension Black Friday, since the two were barely a month apart last year), air fryers and blenders were all the rage as far as Prime Day Ninja Foodi deals were concerned. The Ninja Supra Kitchen System was a hot item, as were the countertop multi-use pressure cookers and air fryers. Discounts ranged anywhere from 10% to 30% (around $20 to $50) depending on the regular cost of the item — more expensive ones naturally got the deepest markdowns. The all-important coffee makers got some serious love, too: The Ninja Coffee Bar System saw a substantial 40% price cut that knocked it down to $100, to name one stand-out example.

Finally, don’t assume that you’re going to see better prices come Black Friday and Cyber Monday — chances are you won’t. These Prime Day Ninja Foodi deals are going to be some of the lowest prices you’ll see this stuff marked down to all year (certainly the cheapest you’ll see them during the summer), so don’t wait if you see something you want at your target price. Also, rest assured that Amazon’s generous return policy virtually eliminates any risk if you getting stuck with a purchase that ends up not being a good fit for you.

How to choose a new Ninja Foodi on Prime day

The entire Ninja lineup of kitchen appliances includes everything from air fryers, countertop ovens, and pressure cookers to blenders, food processors, and coffee-makers — and there are Prime Day Ninja Foodi deals up for grabs right now on pretty much all of them. The Ninja Foodi stable offers something to handle just about any meal prep task that needs doing in the kitchen. They’re all high-end items that also happen to look very stylish and boast ideal features for a 21st century home chef.

If last year’s sale is any indication, then you should be ready to jump on juicy price cuts on some of Ninja’s most popular blenders, air fryers, and multi-cookers along with its essential coffee and espresso machines. You should nevertheless have some specific items picked out ahead of time so you don’t get choice paralysis when shopping the entire catalog of Prime Day Ninja Food deals that are on tap from various retailers.

Want a new and easier way to chop up food fast? Snap up the Ninja Food Chopper Express for quick mincing and dicing, saving you the need to do it yourself with a knife. Alternatively, if you’re keen on something to make fantastic soups, sauces, and smoothies, there’s the Ninja Foodi Blender. It has a 64-ounce glass pitcher with a maximum liquid capacity of 56 ounces, so there’s plenty of space here. A 1,400-peak-watt motor and a high-speed blade mean it can cut up mostly everything you toss in it, along with being able to crush ice at speed. An 800-watt heating element also makes it the ideal device for infused drinks and soups. A set of 12 Auto-iQ programs mean you can easily set it up, too.

Alternatively, Ninja Foodi also offers a great air fryer which also works for roasting, baking, and dehydrating, and can serve as a convenient indoor electric grill. The 5-in-1 device is ideal for a multitude of purposes making it easy for you to grill food, defrost dinner easily, and air fry food so it’s perfectly crisp. There are higher-end Ninja Foodi cookers as well, like its Digital Fry Convection Oven which allows for you to easily toast, bake, air broil, dehydrate, and much more all within one easy-to-use appliance. It aims to cook up to 60% faster than a traditional oven which is also super useful.

If you’re a lover of slow-cooked foods, there’s the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker which works as a slow cooker, air fryer, and plenty more. It’s the kind of multi-use gadget that will revolutionize your cooking and possibly even let you cut down on kitchen clutter by doing the jobs of several appliances. It even promises to be able to pressure cook frozen meats in as little as 20 minutes, quickly defrosting them before cooking them in speedy time. Ninja offers some great coffee makers, too, so if you’re the type that loves the simple pleasure of a piping hot cup of morning coffee, the feature-rich Coffee Bar can level up your caffeine game. Ninja also makes coffee machines capable of making both hot and cold brews as well as other drinks like tea — perfect for the summer months when you want to avoid the coffee sweats.

