Best Prime Day Blender Deals 2020: What to expect

Waiting for Prime Day deals is an excellent way to buy a new blender at the best price. If you’re on the hunt for a new blender for your kitchen or shopping for gifts, Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 mega-sales event will be in October. Blender manufacturers pride themselves on power, quality, and versatility, but they also compete on price, which they demonstrate every year with Prime Day blender deals.

Today’s best Prime Day blender deals

If you’d rather avoid the virtual crowds during Prime Day or if you can’t wait because your old blender gave up the ghost, you still can find good discounts. No Prime Day Deals are live today, but here are the best blender deals available right now:

Magic Bullet, 7-Piece, Silver – $15 , was $40

– , was $40 Chefman Immersion Stick Hand Blender – $25 , was $48

– , was $48 Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender — $70 , was $100

— , was $100 Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender (BL480D) – $80 , was $100

– , was $100 Blendtec Classic 575 5-Speed Blender – $269 , was $420

– , was $420 Breville the Q Commercial Grade 1800-Watt Quick Super Blender – $330, was $350

When are the best Prime Day blender deals?

As it has in past Prime Days, Amazon will hold off on the bulk of its best blender deals until Prime Day 2020 — which we expect in the first half of October. But you don’t need to wait until the actual start date to reap the best Prime Day blender deals. Amazon teases with exciter deals, usually single models of well-known brands. The exciter deals attract attention both to the deals themselves but also to the upcoming sales event.

If you see a jaw-dropping blender deal just before Prime Day, we recommend you buy it immediately rather than take your chances the same deal will be available during Prime Day. Exciter-style deals aren’t always available during the main event because they are so good they sell out.

What Prime Day blender deals to expect

Blender manufacturers, like merchants, tend to follow pricing practices that work. We analyzed the past deals from a range of blender brands including Vitamix, Blendtec, Breville, Ninja, Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, and more. We looked at deals on blender models with list prices that ranged from $50 to $1,100. Regardless of the price range, we found deals maxed out at about 60% to 65% off the model’s original list price, often with interim discounts that had become the new “normal” selling price. No blender brand discounted all models the same, so we’re not expecting to find all Brand X blenders at 60% off, for example. In some cases, the manufacturer doesn’t want or need to sell off a lot of inventory and might limit Prime Day discounts on certain models to only 20% to 25% off — a deal, but not an amazing deal.

Amazon is known for running flash sales or lightning sales with limited inventory on specific products available at exceedingly low prices for a tightly controlled short time. If you look for lightning deals or happen to notice one that fits your need, snap it up immediately.

How to choose a blender

The world of blenders gets confusing quickly. The most effective strategy for getting the best deal on a blender that meets your needs is to plan. These are the factors to consider in your planning:

Type: Are you looking for an immersion blender (a stick-like device), a cup-capacity quick blender/chopper, a smoothie blender, an all-purpose utility blender for family cooking, or a commercial model that makes quick work of blending, cutting, mixing, or even pulverizing the thickest, toughest ingredients for hours? Prices generally follow function, but it’s easy to overbuy.

Are you looking for an immersion blender (a stick-like device), a cup-capacity quick blender/chopper, a smoothie blender, an all-purpose utility blender for family cooking, or a commercial model that makes quick work of blending, cutting, mixing, or even pulverizing the thickest, toughest ingredients for hours? Prices generally follow function, but it’s easy to overbuy. Power: Blender brands brag about their power in watts, but the better measure is to check out the types of functions they brand features for a given blender. Like you don’t need an 800-horsepower car for commuting, you don’t need a commercial level blender to whip up a smoothie.

Blender brands brag about their power in watts, but the better measure is to check out the types of functions they brand features for a given blender. Like you don’t need an 800-horsepower car for commuting, you don’t need a commercial level blender to whip up a smoothie. Size: If you already know you’ll use a blender for various tasks with widely different capacities, choose a container just a bit larger than needed for your average use. A larger than normal full-size blenders can require a disproportionate amount of counter and storage space.

If you already know you’ll use a blender for various tasks with widely different capacities, choose a container just a bit larger than needed for your average use. A larger than normal full-size blenders can require a disproportionate amount of counter and storage space. Versatility: Many blenders have different speeds and functions, sometimes programmable. Again, moderation is a good idea. If you tend to stick to the same recipes most of the time, a blender with more than three or four functions and six or more speeds is likely overkill.

Many blenders have different speeds and functions, sometimes programmable. Again, moderation is a good idea. If you tend to stick to the same recipes most of the time, a blender with more than three or four functions and six or more speeds is likely overkill. Cleaning: Look for any clues about how easy it is to clean a blender that catches your interest. Dishwasher-safe components are common, but sometimes disassembly is difficult. Check it out or look at user reviews.

