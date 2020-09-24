  1. Deals
Best Prime Day Blender Deals 2020: What to expect

By

Waiting for Prime Day deals is an excellent way to buy a new blender at the best price. If you’re on the hunt for a new blender for your kitchen or shopping for gifts, Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 mega-sales event will be in October. Blender manufacturers pride themselves on power, quality, and versatility, but they also compete on price, which they demonstrate every year with Prime Day blender deals.

Today’s best Prime Day blender deals

If you’d rather avoid the virtual crowds during Prime Day or if you can’t wait because your old blender gave up the ghost, you still can find good discounts. No Prime Day Deals are live today, but here are the best blender deals available right now:

  • Magic Bullet, 7-Piece, Silver$15, was $40
  • Chefman Immersion Stick Hand Blender$25, was $48
  • Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender$70, was $100
  • Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender (BL480D)$80, was $100
  • Blendtec Classic 575 5-Speed Blender$269, was $420
  • Breville the Q Commercial Grade 1800-Watt Quick Super Blender$330, was $350

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade

$450 $550
Expires soon
Vitamix’s A2300 allows you to produce tasty concoctions from appetizers to dessert. A sound investment that's built to last with durable stainless steel blades and high-performance cool-running motor.
Buy at Amazon

Vitamix Drink Machine Advance Blender

$619 $699
Expires soon
With six dedicated programs, a pulse feature, and a 48-ounce container, the Vitamix Drink Machine Advance blender has everything you would need to enjoy commercial-grade smoothies.
Buy at ABT

Blendtec Designer 625 Blender

$370 $450
Expires soon
Powerful and easy to use, this blender has six speeds, a pulse feature, and preset cycles for smoothies, whole juice, ice cream, and hot soup at a touch.
Buy at Amazon

Chefman Immersion Stick Hand Blender- Ivory

$25 $48
Expires soon
Chefman's Immersion Stick Blender has a stainless steel shaft and blades for powerful ice crushing. Two-speed control. 300 watts. This price in ivory only.
Buy at Amazon

Blendtec Classic 575 5-Speed Blender - Black

$266 $420
Expires soon
This 5-speed blender from BlendTec has preprogrammed cycles for drinks, meals, and cleaning, and 60-90 second blending for simple operation. And with an LCD timer, you'll easily know when it's ready.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender

$70 $99
Expires soon
Instant Pot's blender lets you do more than refreshing smoothies with 8 one-touch programs, 4 blending functions, and 3 speeds. Its 60oz pitcher will sure have more than a few batches ready.
Buy at Walmart

Vitamix E320 Explorian Series Blender

$430 $450
Expires soon
Arguably the only Vitamix blender you'll ever need, the Vitamix E320 Explorian blender has 10 different speeds and a pulse feature to ensure you never get any chunks.
Buy at Amazon

Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 48-Oz. Blender - Die-cast

$80 $150
Expires soon
More than being able to blend ingredients, this Cuisinart Duet blender and food processor can also chop, mix, and purée with a push of a button.
Buy at The Home Depot

KitchenAid K400 Countertop Blender, 56-Ounce

$200 $250
Expires soon
With Preset Recipe Programs for Ice Crush, Icy Drinks, and Smoothie this KitchenAid blender can create delicious drinks as well as control taste and texture to fit your personal preference.
Buy at Wayfair

Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender (BL480D)

$80 $100
Expires soon
The smart bullet blender's Auto-iQ tech saves you the guesswork with a one-touch operation. Each pre-programmed setting serves to deliver consistent results with max nutrient and vitamin extraction.
Buy at Amazon

Cuisinart Velocity Ultra HP Blender

$90 $100
Expires soon
You can count on Cuisinart's Velocity Ultra to serve up refreshing drinks with Ice Crush and Smoothie controls. Its 56-ounce jar has a tight-seal lid, soft-touch handle, and a 2-ounce measuring cup.
Buy at Amazon

Nutri Ninja Nutrient Extraction Single-Serve Blender (BL450)

$59 $79
Expires soon
Nutri Ninja's Pro single-serve blender crushes through ice, seeds, skins, and stems so that you can enjoy smooth and personalized 18- or 24-ounce drinks in no time at all.
Buy at Walmart

Ninja - Professional 72-Oz. Blender - Black/silver BL621

$118 $140
Expires soon
This Ninja Pro blender lets you have freshly prepped beverages on the go with its 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cup while the lidded 72-ounce container lets you blend larger batches of fruits and veggies.
Buy at Target

Ninja 400-Watt Blender/Food Processor (QB900B)

$35 $50
Expires soon
Ninja’s Master Prep Professional is cool, compact, and cost-conscious -- great for college students or those whose budget can't stretch to a high-end blender.
Buy at Amazon

Blendtec - Designer 650 Blender

$450 $500
Expires soon
Blendtec's Dersigner 650 is equipped to blend through ice, fruits, vegetables and even meat with a 3 horsepower motor, stainless steel blades, and touch controls for auto-blending cycles.
Buy at The Home Depot

Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender

$130 $160
Expires soon
From frozen drinks, smoothies, and cocktails to sauces, dips, and soups, this blender can do it all. Its motor and blade can blast through the toughest ingredients without hesitation.
Buy at Amazon

Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

$500 $600
Expires soon
Enjoy smooth consistency with every smoothie, soup, and more, with the Vitamix A2500 smart blender. It has three settings available, a self-adjusting wireless motor, and a digital timer.
Buy at Amazon

When are the best Prime Day blender deals?

As it has in past Prime Days, Amazon will hold off on the bulk of its best blender deals until Prime Day 2020 — which we expect in the first half of October. But you don’t need to wait until the actual start date to reap the best Prime Day blender deals. Amazon teases with exciter deals, usually single models of well-known brands. The exciter deals attract attention both to the deals themselves but also to the upcoming sales event.

If you see a jaw-dropping blender deal just before Prime Day, we recommend you buy it immediately rather than take your chances the same deal will be available during Prime Day. Exciter-style deals aren’t always available during the main event because they are so good they sell out.

What Prime Day blender deals to expect

Blender manufacturers, like merchants, tend to follow pricing practices that work. We analyzed the past deals from a range of blender brands including Vitamix, Blendtec, Breville, Ninja, Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, and more. We looked at deals on blender models with list prices that ranged from $50 to $1,100. Regardless of the price range, we found deals maxed out at about 60% to 65% off the model’s original list price, often with interim discounts that had become the new “normal” selling price. No blender brand discounted all models the same, so we’re not expecting to find all Brand X blenders at 60% off, for example. In some cases, the manufacturer doesn’t want or need to sell off a lot of inventory and might limit Prime Day discounts on certain models to only 20% to 25% off — a deal, but not an amazing deal.

Amazon is known for running flash sales or lightning sales with limited inventory on specific products available at exceedingly low prices for a tightly controlled short time. If you look for lightning deals or happen to notice one that fits your need, snap it up immediately.

How to choose a blender

The world of blenders gets confusing quickly.  The most effective strategy for getting the best deal on a blender that meets your needs is to plan. These are the factors to consider in your planning:

  • Type: Are you looking for an immersion blender (a stick-like device), a cup-capacity quick blender/chopper, a smoothie blender, an all-purpose utility blender for family cooking, or a commercial model that makes quick work of blending, cutting, mixing, or even pulverizing the thickest, toughest ingredients for hours? Prices generally follow function, but it’s easy to overbuy.
  • Power: Blender brands brag about their power in watts, but the better measure is to check out the types of functions they brand features for a given blender. Like you don’t need an 800-horsepower car for commuting, you don’t need a commercial level blender to whip up a smoothie.
  • Size: If you already know you’ll use a blender for various tasks with widely different capacities, choose a container just a bit larger than needed for your average use. A larger than normal full-size blenders can require a disproportionate amount of counter and storage space.
  • Versatility: Many blenders have different speeds and functions, sometimes programmable. Again, moderation is a good idea. If you tend to stick to the same recipes most of the time, a blender with more than three or four functions and six or more speeds is likely overkill.
  • Cleaning: Look for any clues about how easy it is to clean a blender that catches your interest. Dishwasher-safe components are common, but sometimes disassembly is difficult. Check it out or look at user reviews.
