This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out

Jennifer Allen
By
One of the best Black Friday Keurig deals right now and one that is highly likely to sell out is over at Walmart. As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals that have started early, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79, saving you $30 off the usual price of $109. It’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush and get great prices before the big day. Here’s why it’s such a popular deal.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker

One of the best Keurig coffee makers around at this price, the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker is perfect for anyone seeking out one of the best single-serve coffee makers. It’s designed to offer the best of both worlds by allowing you to use either K-Cup pods or ground coffee to make a delicious cup of joe. It has a 60-ounce single water reservoir that is shared between single-serve and carafe brewing so you don’t have to make quite so many water refills. A 12-cup glass carafe and heating plate are included so you can keep your brew hot at all times, with the option to brew an 8, 10, or 12-cup carafe, as well as an 8, 10, or 12-ounce cup.

Thanks to simple controls, you can use its pause and pour function to automatically pause mid-brew for 20 seconds so you can pour from the carafe at any time. An auto-off feature means the brewer is disabled one minute after the last single cup brew with the heating plate switched off two hours later, all to keep things safe and energy efficient. The Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker also accommodates travel mugs up to 7-inches high and it’s compatible with the My K-Cup Universal Reusable Coffee Filter too.

Easy to use in every way, the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker is normally priced at $109. Right now, as part of the Walmart Black Friday deals going on, it’s down to only $79 saving you $30 off the usual price. This is a great time to treat yourself to a more convenient cup of coffee in the morning and throughout the day. Buy it now before you miss out.

