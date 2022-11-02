 Skip to main content
This Keurig K-Cup and carafe coffee maker just got a big price cut

John Alexander
By
The Keurig K-Duo coffee maker sets on a kitchen counter.

There’s nothing like a hot cup of tea or coffee to enter fall and winter mornings. Now, with a multitude of Keurig deals coming our way, you don’t have to overspend — or even leave the home — to get premium hot drinks in your mug this season. For a limited time, the Keurig K-Duo Essential Coffee Maker, that can prepare both a single serve K-Cup or a full carafe, is on sale at Walmart for just $79. That’s $30 off its typical $109 price. We’re not sure when this deal will end, so please do act now.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Duo Essential Coffee Maker

If you’ve seen a simple Keurig machine or even just tried Keurig coffee, but haven’t had a good look at the machine, you’ll likely be very impressed by what today’s offering has for us. The Keurig K-Duo Essential Coffee Maker follows the simple K-Cup formula and adds in a ton of versatility. As you can see, the left side lets you make the traditional pot of coffee in an 8, 10, or 12-cup size. Also note that if you’re the type that likes to slowly sip through a pot during the day, the carafe warmer will keep it feeling fresh the whole time. On the right side you can get a cup just to your liking in an 8, 10, or 12-ounce serving. If you’re the sole coffee lover in your family, you’ll likely enjoy our best single-serve coffee machines even more.

Not a K-Cup fan? Even K-Cup enthusiasts want fresh, ground coffee from a traditional coffee maker sometimes. Well, the flexibility of the Keurig K-Duo Essential Coffee Maker doesn’t end with how much coffee you’re making, but also how you make it. You can use either ground coffee or K-Cups, it is all up to you! You’ll still have to buy pre-ground coffee or you can check out our best coffee grinders for the full experience.

If you can’t wait to get some hot coffee in your belly, be sure to act now as we’re never fully sure when Walmart deals end. Getting this wonderful Keurig K-Duo Essential Coffee Maker for only $79, $30 down from the typical $109, isn’t something that you’ll be able to do every day, that’s for sure. It’ll make the perfect gift for a single person, couple, or whole family this winter season — it is just that flexible.

