Get back in your culinary groove with our 5 favorite kitchen gadget deals

The kitchen is a sacred place. It’s the birthplace of delectable masterpieces, delightful memories, and memorable disasters. Unfortunately, all of these wonderful things take time — time we too often find ourselves lacking. In an effort to put that chef’s hat back on your noggin, we’ve rounded up our five best kitchen gadget deals.
Kilokelvin Heated Butter Knife
Imagine the wonderful taste of warm melted butter evenly spread across your morning toast. Sounds great right? The reality is likely far less satisfying. Lumps of cold butter hastily scmeared against the surface probably hits a lot closer to home for most people.
The Kilokelvin Heated Butter knife provides a better way to spread that yellow deliciousness.
With a 1-to-2-minute heat-up time, you’ll be spreading warm butter or melting cold cheese before you know it. Get this awesome butter-spreading knife for just $15 on Amazon after a 51 percent discount.
Black+Decker Programmable Pressure Cooker
Whether it’s knowing how long to microwave that frozen dish or trying to squeeze a home-cooked meal into your busy schedule, time is an important part of preparing dinner. However, there never seems to be enough of it.
The Black+Decker Programmable Pressure Cooker cuts down on cook time by sealing in heat, steam, and flavor.
It will have you making soups, stews, meats, beans, and rice in less time than ever before. Get this pressure cooker, with cookbook and accessories, for just $62 after a 38 percent discount.
Vremi Electric Wine Opener
Wine and cooking go together like, well, wine and just about anything. Unfortunately, there’s always one inconvenient nuisance keeping you from that delightful grape nectar –that stubborn cork.
The Vremi Electric Wine Opener does all of that pesky uncorking for you.
Shorten the path between you and your wine so don’t have to waste time getting back to relaxation mode. Pick up this electric wine opener and accessories for just $20 after a 60 percent discount.
Wancle Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Do you often dream of consistently making perfectly cooked meals for yourself and your family? That restaurant level of professional cooking may not be as far from your reach as you might think.
The Wancle Sous Vide Precision Cooker produces perfectly cooked meats and veggies without losing any of that tender juiciness and flavor.
If you are unsure about getting a sous vide, take a look at our post on the ins and outs of this cooking method. You can pick up this professional-level culinary device for just $100 from Amazon, or check out our favorites for more options.
Chefman Egg Cooker
Eggs are incredibly popular and can be found in many common dishes, from quiches to cakes. But cooking with them can sometimes be a struggle, whether it’s an accidental crack or a broken yolk.
The Chefman Egg Cooker takes all of the hassle out of making the perfect egg.
Cook up to six eggs at a time without the mess. Want those eggs poached, hard-boiled, or scrambled? This egg cooker has got your back, and it’s just $18 on Amazon after a 40 percent discount.
Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite gadgets.