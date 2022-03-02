This Lenovo Chromebook is down to $99 — save $235!

Chromebook deals offer some of the best value on the market. They come at a fraction of the price of other laptop deals while having all the features you need to get things done at school, work, or home. Chromebook tablets are even better in some ways — their broad app compatibility makes them excellent media consumption devices. That’s why we wanted to share this fantastic deal from Lenovo that you can pick up today! This Lenovo 10e Chromebook tablet is on sale right now for just $99, which is a whopping $235 off the regular price of $334. That’s 70% off — a steal of a price for such a handy device. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best deals you can pick up today.

If you’re looking for one of the best tablets you can get on a limited budget, you can’t go wrong with the Lenovo 10e Chromebook. Since it doesn’t come with a keyboard out of the box, it’s more of a tablet than a laptop. However, you can quickly hook it up to an external Bluetooth keyboard without much trouble and instantly turn it into a powerful productivity machine. As soon as you open it up, you’ll be treated to a stunning, 10.1-inch HD IPS touch display with 400 nits of peak brightness — easily one of the best screens for any Chromebook in this price range. That makes it perfect for watching everything from movies to YouTube videos. It’s even got a 19200 x 1200 16:10 aspect ratio, making it excellent for multitasking.

Speaking of multitasking, you can get plenty done on the 10e Chromebook. It’s equipped with a MediaTek MT8183 quad-core processor, 4GB of fast 3200MHz DDR4 ram, and 32GB of storage. That’s plenty for browsing the web, writing papers, sending out emails, and popping into video calls with the 2MP front-facing webcam. Since so many schools already use the Chrome ecosystem, this is one of the best tablets for kids, too! It’ll integrate effortlessly with all of the learning tools your child’s school uses while giving them plenty of space to explore the web. It’s even surprisingly sturdy, with DragonTail Pro glass and a tough exterior.

If you’re in the market for a powerful, durable, and productivity-boosting Chrome OS tablet, then the Lenovo 10e Chromebook is a great bet. You can pick it up from the Lenovo website today for just $99, which is a massive $235 discount on the regular price of $334. When you’re ready to grab this deal, hit the Buy Now button below. This could expire soon, so hurry!

