Save over $100 with these Chromebook deals at Best Buy

Chromebooks make great computing devices for students and anyone else on a budget, and anyone in search of some laptop deals or student laptop deals needs to check out the Chromebook deals we’ve tracked down at Best Buy today. Two of the best Chromebooks on the market are seeing discounts of more than $100 right now, bringing each of them in at some of the best sale prices we’ve seen. If you aren’t certain whether a Chromebook or a full-fledged laptop is right for you, read all about the differences between Chromebooks vs. laptops. And if you’re ready to pounce on a great Chromebook deal, read on for details.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $119, was $219

The Lenovo Chromeook 3, like all of the best Chromebooks, is a fast, versatile, and fun computing device made to suit the needs of anyone looking to compute on the go. It has access to thousands of apps, built-in virus protection, and even cloud backups. It’s a secure, fast, and simple way to go about your daily computing. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 utilizes an AMD A6 processor and AMD Radeon graphics, some nice internal specs that will maintain performance during multitasking and even diving into video entertainment and other content. It’s a well-designed, compact device that’s made to fit in just about any backpack, just about any workflow, and just about any budget. Click over to Best Buy to grab a new Lenovo Chromebook 3 for the super-low price of only $119.

Acer Chromebook 311 — $129, was $249

The Acer Chromebook 311 is another great Chromebook made to suit the computing needs of just about anyone. It’s great in a tight spot like a classroom or a coffee shop, as it’s ultra-light and fits in just about any bag or backpack. But it’s also a great device for settling in at a desk with, and diving into hours of office work or binge watching. It comes with an octa-core processor and a GPU with 4GB of RAM, and even when you’re pushing it to the brink of all that power, it’s able to sustain all-day battery life, reaching up to 15 hours for many use cases. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or even a content creator, you can grab a new Acer Chromebook 311 for only $129 with this great deal at Best Buy.

