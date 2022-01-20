  1. Deals
This $119 Chromebook deal is perfect for students

Andrew Morrisey
By
A Lenovo Chromebook 3 sits on a desk.

Affordable laptop deals and student laptop deals are always worth pouncing on for anyone on a budget, but we’ve also found one of the best Chromebook deals you’ll come across. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 has been marked down to a super-affordable $119 at Best Buy today, which is an impressive $100 savings from an already affordable regular price of $219. You can get the Lenovo Chromebook 3 at an even lower price if you have trade-in eligible devices, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3, like all of the best Chromebooks, is a fast, versatile, and fun computing device, made to suit the needs of modern computing. It has access to thousands of apps, built-in virus protection, and even cloud backups. It’s a secure, fast, and simple way to go about your daily computing needs. Some people need the power of a full-on laptop, and if you aren’t certain where your needs sit, you can check out our Chromebook vs. laptops comparison. But some people just need a way to quickly and easily interact with the digital world, and the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is a nice, affordable entry point to that world.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 utilizes an AMD A6 processor and AMD Radeon graphics, some nice internal specs that will maintain high performance during multitasking and diving into some video entertainment. The 4GB of system memory and 32GB of compact flash memory make for enhanced storage capabilities, quick boot-up times, and streamlined data management. A built-in HD webcam makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues. Built-in cloud support allows you to save your files to your Google Drive account for secure access wherever you go. All of this totals only 2.42 pounds and a frame less than .75-inch thick, making the Lenovo Chromebook 3 the perfect computing device for anyone on the go and on a budget.

Grab a new Lenovo Chromebook 3 over at Best Buy while this discount lasts. It’s a steal even at its regular price of $219, and this deal brings a savings of $100 and an astonishingly low price of only $119. Free shipping is included with purchase, and in-store pickup is available in most areas.

