This $79 Chromebook Prime Day deal is perfect for students

Students and parents on a budget can get in on the Prime Day deals taking place today, as Best Buy has discounted the Lenovo Chromebook 3 to just $79. A laptop option that competes well with the best student Chromebooks, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is one of the best Prime Day deals you’ll find. While it’s always a great deal at its regular price of $139, it’s a steal at this Prime Day offering, which saves you $60 and drops the price to just $79. We expected to see some great Best Buy Prime Day deals, and this Chromebook for just $79 also includes six months of free security software, making it one of the best Prime Day deals you’ll come across.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3

They wouldn’t be Prime Day Chromebook deals if they didn’t include the Lenovo Chromebook 3, as it’s one of the most popular and often-discounted Chromebooks on the market. The reason for its popularity isn’t just it’s affordability but also the value it brings to such a low price point. Like all of the best laptops and best Chromebooks, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is made to make your computing life fast, convenient, and fun. It’s made to suit the needs of modern computer users, while keeping its design and user experience as simple as possible to keep its price low.

With access to thousands of apps, built-in virus protection, and even cloud backups, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is the perfect device for living in a digital world. It’s a secure, fast, and simple way to go about your daily computing needs, and things like built-in cloud support allows you to save your files to your Google Drive account for secure access wherever you go. Lenovo has managed to pack a lot of capability into this Chromebook while keeping it a super light 2.42 pounds and 0.67 inch of thickness. That leaves a lot of room in your backpack, and takes a lot of weight off your walk to class or the coffee shop. Some people may need the computing power only a laptop can offer, and if you aren’t certain where your needs sit, you can check out our Chromebooks vs. laptops guide.

With Prime Day laptop deals available, you could also contrast the Chromebook 3 against Lenovo’s best ThinkPad laptops, which are higher-end laptops that make the price point of the Lenovo Chromebook 3 seem almost unbelievable. The Chromebook 3 is also a great option for diving into some binge-watching. You can break it in with some of the best new movies on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and more, and if you’re ready to put it to more collaborative use, it has a built-in HD webcam that makes it easy to video chat with friends, family, and even creative collaborators and colleagues.

