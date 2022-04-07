  1. Deals
This Lenovo Chromebook dropped to only $99 — save $120

While we see exciting Chromebook deals pretty often, this one is something special. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 11-inch laptop, which is regularly $219, is now on sale for only $99 at Best Buy, beating other laptop deals. You’ll save a whopping $120 and still get something good enough for internet surfing, typing, and running several apps. And its 11.6-inch screen and 2.4-pound weight mean that it’s compact and portable for on-the-go usage.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 has 4GB of RAM and runs on Chrome OS, allowing you to run your favorite apps and keep multiple tabs open. Its automatic updates, built-in cloud support, and virus and malware protection make sure your Chromebook boots up in seconds and that you don’t lose any precious data. Though its 32GB of eMMC flash memory is a little small, the microSD card port and other USB ports will allow you to save more data and work offline whenever you want. The Chromebook’s Wi-Fi compatibility allows you to connect seamlessly with the outside world — you can make video calls through the built-in HD webcam, and there’s an additional port for microphones and headphones.  

This Chromebook by one of the best laptop brands is best for young students and professionals who are just getting the hang of technology or only need a system for basics like researching and typing up assignments. Plus, it comes with an extra $29.99 worth of freebies, including a six-month subscription to Trend’s Micro Internet Security and a YouTube Premium subscription for three months if you’re a new subscriber. 

If you’re looking for a basic laptop and you’re on a budget, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is your best bet. The Chromebook is available right now at Best Buy for only $99 — a $120 discount on its regular price of $219. We don’t know how long this deal will be available, so no dillydallying — click that Buy Now button before this deal is gone.

