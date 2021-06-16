This Lenovo Chromebook is so cheap we thought it was a mistake

If you’re looking to buy yourself a new and cheap Chromebook, you’re in luck. We’ve tracked down this amazing deal at Walmart on a fantastic budget-priced Lenovo Chromebook. Right now, you can snap it up for just $179 saving you $60 on the usual price and making it ideal for those on a slim budget but still in need of a dependable portable device. Be quick though — at this price, we can’t see it sticking around for long.

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 has everything you could need from a Chromebook at this price. It has a Mediatek quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, plus a 14-inch HD display. That’s far from the fastest set of specifications, even for a Chromebook, but it’s ideal for someone on a tight budget who simply wants to be able to get some work done on the cloud whether they’re at home or heading out. It’s the kind of spec that works well for the best student Chromebooks out there right now, rather than the best Chromebooks or best laptops available across the board. Stuck wondering what is a Chromebook? We’ve got you covered on that front so you’ll know why this is exactly what you need rather than a ‘regular’ laptop.

Besides those core specs, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 looks the part with a business style design that means it looks suitably professional wherever you happen to be. Battery life of up to eight hours means it’ll last you all workday too with the laptop always booting up within seconds so you can get straight down to business in no time.

The idea behind the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is that you can connect to the cloud and use Google apps to get your work done, whether that’s taking notes for a class or drawing up a presentation for work, and each of these activities is easy to do here. It’s lightweight too at only about 3.3-pounds plus it offers a full keyboard and spacious trackpad so you won’t feel restricted in any way. You’re sure to be delighted with this offering at just $179 at Walmart, reduced from $239 for a limited time only.

More Prime Day Chromebook deals

This Lenovo Chromebook deal is an early offer as part of the Walmart Prime Day sale. Walmart is keen to get in on the action that Amazon has started with its own Prime Day deals so it’s a smart move to check out what the retailer is offering besides Amazon.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a different type of Chromebook, we also have all the best Prime Day Chromebook deals too for you to check out to find the right one for your budget and needs. There’s sure to be something here for you.

