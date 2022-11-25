Black Friday: Get this Lenovo touchscreen Chromebook for $99

Chromebooks are generally cheaper than their Windows-based counterparts, and they’re even more affordable with this year’s Black Friday Chromebook deals. If you’re in the market for one, here’s an offer to consider — Best Buy’s $80 discount for the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook, which pulls its price down to $99 from its original price of $179. You won’t always see a Chromebook on sale for less than $100 in Black Friday deals, so complete the transaction now so that you won’t miss this opportunity.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook

The Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is equipped with the MediaTek MT8183 processor, integrated ARM-based Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. These specifications look very weak on paper, especially compared to the components of the best laptops, but the Chromebook is still capable of providing snappy performance because of Google’s Chrome OS. The operating system utilizes web-based apps instead of installed software, resulting in low overhead. The Chromebook also only has a 64GB eMMC for storage, but that wouldn’t be a problem because you can save your files on the cloud.

Further adding value to the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is the fact that it’s a 2-in-1 laptop, which our laptop buying guide describes as a combination of the convenience of a tablet and the utility of a laptop’s keyboard. This is possible through the 360-degree hinges attaching the 11.6-inch HD touchscreen to the device’s body. Opening the display gets it into laptop mode, and folding it all the way back changes the device into tablet mode — and you can choose the form to use with the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook depending on the situation.

