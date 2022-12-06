 Skip to main content
Get this Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti for $550 today

For shoppers who are looking through gaming laptop deals for a new budget machine, your search is over with Best Buy’s offer for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. It’s yours for an affordable $550, following a $350 discount on its original price of $900. Don’t wait too long before you push through with your purchase because this bargain may no longer be available when you come back — add the gaming laptop to your cart and check out as soon as you can to avoid missing out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 won’t match up to the best gaming laptops, but for its price, it provides amazing value as it will be able to run the best PC games without any issues — if you’re willing to play on low to medium settings. The device is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, which combine for performance that showcases the closing gap in the AMD vs Intel rivalry.

Once you unbox the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, you’ll be able to start installing your favorite games right away because it comes with Windows 11 Home in its 256GB SSD. There’s enough space for a few AAA titles, even with all the required updates and optional DLCs. You’ll enjoy playing on the gaming laptop’s 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, and you can keep at it even when in the dark because of the backlit keyboard. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 doubles as a productivity tool, with a built-in webcam and dual-array microphone that will allow you to join and participate in online meetings for work or school.

Gamers on a budget shouldn’t settle for laptop deals that aren’t optimized for gaming. There are affordable options out there if you keep looking, like the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for $550 from Best Buy. That’s $350 in savings from its sticker price of $900, which you can spend on video games and accessories. It’s highly recommended that you hurry with your purchase though, for two reasons — we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail the offer, and so that you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 before the rush of the holiday season starts.

