Chromebook deals — must-have models on sale from $99 today

If you’re on the hunt for a budget laptop, then we strongly recommend Chromebook deals. These laptops are equipped with Chrome OS, an operating system specifically designed to run on entry-level hardware. You’re getting a consistently snappy experience, even with somewhat underpowered processors. Chromebooks are also ideal laptop deals for students because of their compatibility with the Google Education ecosystem.

This is the perfect time to pick up a Chromebook because Best Buy is holding a massive sale on these wallet-friendly devices, with models starting as low as $99. Save as much as $180 on a Chromebook today, and keep reading to discover some of our favorite laptops from this sale.

Lenovo 11-inch Chromebook 3 — $99, was $219

This 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3 offers an unbeatable value. You’re getting a full Chrome OS experience with decent performance at a fraction of the price of other laptops, making it one of the best laptops for kids. This configuration is equipped with an AMD A-Series 6 processor, an entry-level chip that’s perfectly suitable for web browsing and general internet tasks. It also has 4GB of system memory for decent multitasking performance and AMD Radeon graphics for content consumption on the internet. You even get 32GB of eMMC storage to hold your downloads. The 11-inch display has a resolution of 1366 x 768, a perfectly suitable resolution for a screen of this size. It’ll run Chrome OS perfectly without any hitches despite the modest specifications. It even has a Full HD front-facing camera for video calls. If this sounds like the ideal laptop for you or your child, this is the perfect time to get it. Pick up the Lenovo Chromebook 3 at Best Buy for just $99, a $120 discount on the standard price of $219.

Asus 17-inch Chromebook — $189, was $369

You don’t have to break the bank to get a big-screen laptop anymore. If you’re looking for a device that’s ideal for content consumption but still works as a fully-functioning laptop, then look no further than this Asus Chromebook. Its most unique feature is the 17.3-inch Full HD display with impressive color and clarity. You’ll love watching movies, series, and YouTube videos on the huge display powered by the onboard Intel UHD graphics. This 17-inch Chromebook is also shockingly light and thin for such a big device, weighing in at just 5.34 pounds. Under the hood, you’ll find an entry-level Intel Celeron N4500 processor and 4GB of RAM. While it’s not a particularly powerful combination, it’s more than enough to run the speedy Chrome OS. Because of its relatively low power consumption, you should also expect a surprisingly excellent battery life. There’s even a built-in HD webcam and microphone for Zoom or Google Meet calls! If this Chromebook catches your eye, there’s no time to waste. You can get it at Best Buy for only $189, a significant $180 off the regular price of $369.

Samsung 15.6-inch Chromebook — $219, was $299

Samsung makes some of the best budget laptops, and this 15.6-inch Samsung Chromebook is a perfect example. It’s a surprisingly speedy, compact, and well-designed laptop with a level of performance that punches well above its specs sheet. Inside, you’ll find an Intel Celeron N4000 processor and 4GB of RAM to support multitasking. On the front, you’ll find a 1080p 15.6-inch display and the stereo speaker setup, which is great for content consumption, web browsing, or even hopping into video calls with the built-in 720p HD cameras. Both the trackpad and the keyboard are surprisingly great performers, capable of solid productivity when you’re on the go. This Chromebook also has great battery life, with a single charge more than enough to get you through the workday. If you need to transfer photos back and forth from your phone or camera, you’ll also appreciate the included microSD card reader. This is an excellent device, especially if you manage to get it at a discount. Right now, it’s on sale for just $219, which is $80 off the regular price of $299.

HP 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook — $299, was $449

If you’re looking for the maximum flexibility out of your device, you should definitely look at the best 2-in-1 laptops. These convertible devices give you both the intuitive touch experience of a tablet and the productivity power of a computer. This HP 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook should be at the top of your list for those on a tight budget. It’s compact, lightweight, and a speedy performer, thanks to Chrome OS. This laptop comes with great specs for a Chromebook out of the box. It has a quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor with a max clock speed of 3.3 GHz, which is already one of the best processors you’ll see for a Chromebook at this price point. The chip is coupled with 4GB of RAM for general multitasking, Intel UHD graphics, and 64 GB of eMMC storage. However, what really makes or breaks a 2-in-1 device is the display, and this HP Chromebook has a great one. The 14-inch 1080p display is bright, detailed, and responsive to touch inputs. It also has powerful dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen, ensuring a solid audio experience when watching videos, listening to music, or hopping in calls through the wide-vision HD camera. You can quickly flip it into tent mode when you’re viewing movies and then flip it back to laptop mode when you need to type up an email. Does this sound like your ideal 2-in-1? Then you should get it at Best Buy today for just $299. That’s a $150 discount on the standard price of $449.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations