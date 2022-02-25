  1. Deals
This Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga is $680 off — down to only $349

Aaron Mamiit
By
The sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga in laptop form.

With all the laptop deals that are available across the various retailers, it’s going to be tough to narrow down your choices. For affordable but reliable devices, it’s highly recommended that you go with a Lenovo laptop, such as the sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga. It’s available with a $680 discount for Lenovo, bringing the laptop’s price down to just $349, which is less than half its original price of $1,029.

Lenovo, a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best laptops and best 2-in-1 laptops with both entry-level and top-of-the-line products, is offering the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga as an affordable option. As a 2-in-1 laptop, it can quickly switch between laptop, tent, and tablets forms, whichever best fits the situation. It only weighs just a bit more than 3 pounds, so it’s easy to carry, but it’s very durable, with a spill-resistant keyboard, rubber bumpers, and a Corning Gorilla Glass screen.

In terms of performance, the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga provides ample speed with its eighth-generation Intel Core m3-8100Y processor, 8GB of RAM, and the integrated Intel UHD Graphics 615. The 11.6-inch HD screen is good enough for daily activities, and the 128GB SSD provides sufficient storage space for software and documents. There’s also a 720p HD webcam, so you can participate in virtual meetings.

The Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga is a reliable and versatile device that’s perfect for working from home, attending online classes, or watching streaming content. It’s an even more attractive purchase because it’s on sale from Lenovo at $680 off, slashing its price to just $349 from its original price of $1,029. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you want to take advantage of the offer, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button immediately to grab the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga for a very cheap price.

More laptop deals

The Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga is a tempting choice for your new laptop because of Lenovo’s discount. There are many other options out there if you want to check for alternatives though. To help with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best laptop deals that you can buy right now from different retailers.

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$949 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors. more
Buy at Amazon

HP 17 Laptop (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$500 $600
If you're a professional in need of a larger screen and some extra storage space, this HP laptop has over 1 terabyte of storage for all your clerical and office-related needs. more
Buy at Staples

Evoo 14-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$445 $560
Grab a new Evoo laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. This laptop has the perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank. more
Buy at Walmart
Use eCoupon WSDEALS

Lenovo ThinkPad T15g 4K Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$2,889 $4,989
The classically inspired ThinkPad T15 isn’t made to win visual design awards. It’s made to work; boasting great hardware that can easily handle heavy workloads and even gaming. more
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptop 15t-dw300 (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$430 $600
Looking for a high-performing laptop on a budget? This powerful and lightweight laptop is for you. Its i7 processor combined with selection of ports makes it a great budget laptop for every day use. more
Buy at HP

Acer Aspire 5 with 15.6-inch Full HD Display

$389 $430
Get all the work done with this Acer Aspire 5 as it comes with Windows 10 Home (S mode) and 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor, all in a 15.6-inch full HD display. more
Buy at Amazon
