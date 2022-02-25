This Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga is $680 off — down to only $349

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

With all the laptop deals that are available across the various retailers, it’s going to be tough to narrow down your choices. For affordable but reliable devices, it’s highly recommended that you go with a Lenovo laptop, such as the sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga. It’s available with a $680 discount for Lenovo, bringing the laptop’s price down to just $349, which is less than half its original price of $1,029.

Lenovo, a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best laptops and best 2-in-1 laptops with both entry-level and top-of-the-line products, is offering the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga as an affordable option. As a 2-in-1 laptop, it can quickly switch between laptop, tent, and tablets forms, whichever best fits the situation. It only weighs just a bit more than 3 pounds, so it’s easy to carry, but it’s very durable, with a spill-resistant keyboard, rubber bumpers, and a Corning Gorilla Glass screen.

In terms of performance, the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga provides ample speed with its eighth-generation Intel Core m3-8100Y processor, 8GB of RAM, and the integrated Intel UHD Graphics 615. The 11.6-inch HD screen is good enough for daily activities, and the 128GB SSD provides sufficient storage space for software and documents. There’s also a 720p HD webcam, so you can participate in virtual meetings.

The Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga is a reliable and versatile device that’s perfect for working from home, attending online classes, or watching streaming content. It’s an even more attractive purchase because it’s on sale from Lenovo at $680 off, slashing its price to just $349 from its original price of $1,029. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you want to take advantage of the offer, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button immediately to grab the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga for a very cheap price.

