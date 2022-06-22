Lenovo’s 2-in-1 Chromebook just dropped to $249 from $599

Lenovo has been making a lot of inroads in the laptop market in the past few years, with a device made for pretty much any need, whether it’s gaming or business. If you’ve been looking through our Chromebook deals, you may have missed this one from Lenovo — you can grab a ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook for just $249, a whopping 58% off the list price of $599.

It’s not often that you see an AMD setup in a Chromebook, but we appreciate it, especially since that tends to bring the price down considerably compared to an Intel-based one. The CPU in the Yoga C13 is an AMD Athlon Gold 3150C, a reasonably good CPU for a Chromebook, and should handle most productivity software and streaming without too much of a struggle. Of course, there’s no real GPU to speak of, but instead, you’ll have to rely on the integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, which is more than enough for most gaming cases on ChromeOS. The operating system is one thing to consider — namely with ChromeOS, you’re essentially getting a mobile experience and might not have the same freedoms as you would with Windows.

The C13 Yoga Chromebook comes with 4GB of RAM, which is slightly on the lower side but should be plenty for the application, and storage is 32GB, so grabbing one of our external hard drive deals might be in order. As for the screen, it’s a 13.3-inch IPS panel with FHD resolution and a peak brightness of 300 nits, the latter being just good enough for most cases, although it might be a struggle to see the display in direct sunlight. There’s also a 5-megapixel, 720p camera for when you need to video chat.

While the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook isn’t going to turn any heads, it wasn’t meant to. It’s a great budget Chromebook and convertible, and it’s going for just $249 right now at Lenovo, a whopping $350 off the $599 list price. That being said, if you’re looking for something different, we have some other 2-in-1 laptop deals you can check out, or if you prefer a regular laptop, we have some great laptop deals too.

