It’s not everyday that you see a discount of more than $1,000 on a premium laptop, which makes this Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal an offer that you shouldn’t refuse. Lenovo has slashed the price of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 by $1,364, bringing it down to $2,045 from its original price of $3,409. It’s still expensive, but with its powerful performance and top-of-the-line features, the laptop is worth every single penny.

Lenovo, one of the best laptop brands, has long been associated with reliability, and its ThinkPad X1 Carbon line features some of the best business laptops on the market. If you need a machine that will be able to keep up with even the most demanding tasks, whether for school or for work, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 may be what you need. You’ll have to hurry if you want to enjoy the 40% discount though, as it’s unclear how long it will be part of the Lenovo laptop deals.

Powerful performance with 11th-generation Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM

14-inch WUXGA display

Protected with Lenovo’s ThinkShield security features

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 rolled out earlier this year, but its predecessor, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, remains popular because it’s still a powerful laptop by today’s standards. It’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, which make sure that everything that’s displayed on the device’s 14.0-inch WUXGA display is easy on the eyes. The laptop also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is a necessity if you’ll be using it for tasks such as graphic design, or for rest and recreation as a gaming machine, according to Digital Trends’ guide on how much RAM do you need.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 goes beyond performance though, as it offers Lenovo’s ThinkShield security features. These include the ThinkShutter webcam privacy switch that ensures nobody is watching you through the laptop’s camera, and a self-healing BIOS that helps prevent system failure after an attack. The laptop is durable, as it’s been tested to withstand extreme conditions. Finally, its Intelligent Thermal Solution with a dual fan and rear venting keeps it running at optimum condition even after hours of usage.

If you’ve been waiting for a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal, or you’re just searching for a business laptop that will never let you down, this is what you need at a great price — the 40% discount on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 lowers its price by $1,364, to $2,045, from its sticker price of $3,409. Before the deal ends, it would be wise to click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

