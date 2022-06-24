 Skip to main content
This Lenovo laptop is discounted by $1,364 (yes, you read that right)

It’s not everyday that you see a discount of more than $1,000 on a premium laptop, which makes this Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal an offer that you shouldn’t refuse. Lenovo has slashed the price of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 by $1,364, bringing it down to $2,045 from its original price of $3,409. It’s still expensive, but with its powerful performance and top-of-the-line features, the laptop is worth every single penny.

Lenovo, one of the best laptop brands, has long been associated with reliability, and its ThinkPad X1 Carbon line features some of the best business laptops on the market. If you need a machine that will be able to keep up with even the most demanding tasks, whether for school or for work, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 may be what you need. You’ll have to hurry if you want to enjoy the 40% discount though, as it’s unclear how long it will be part of the Lenovo laptop deals.

Why you should buy this laptop

Why buy:

  • Powerful performance with 11th-generation Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM
  • 14-inch WUXGA display
  • Protected with Lenovo’s ThinkShield security features

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 rolled out earlier this year, but its predecessor, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, remains popular because it’s still a powerful laptop by today’s standards. It’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, which make sure that everything that’s displayed on the device’s 14.0-inch WUXGA display is easy on the eyes. The laptop also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is a necessity if you’ll be using it for tasks such as graphic design, or for rest and recreation as a gaming machine, according to Digital Trends’ guide on how much RAM do you need.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 goes beyond performance though, as it offers Lenovo’s ThinkShield security features. These include the ThinkShutter webcam privacy switch that ensures nobody is watching you through the laptop’s camera, and a self-healing BIOS that helps prevent system failure after an attack. The laptop is durable, as it’s been tested to withstand extreme conditions. Finally, its Intelligent Thermal Solution with a dual fan and rear venting keeps it running at optimum condition even after hours of usage.

If you’ve been waiting for a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal, or you’re just searching for a business laptop that will never let you down, this is what you need at a great price — the 40% discount on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 lowers its price by $1,364, to $2,045, from its sticker price of $3,409. Before the deal ends, it would be wise to click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More laptop deals you can shop today

If the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is still too expensive, even with Lenovo’s discount, there are many more of the best laptop deals available that you can shop right now. You might want to take a look at Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, but if you’re planning to use the device that you’ll buy to play video games, consider Dell’s discount for the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop. The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is also on sale with a lowered price from Amazon.

  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC) —
  • Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop —
  • Apple MacBook Air 2020 —

Gamers, however, may want to focus on gaming laptop deals, as these models are focused on running the latest video games. While some business laptops can double as gaming laptops, and vice versa, it’s not a given, so you may have to decide on the primary purpose of the laptop that you’re planning to purchase before pulling the trigger.

