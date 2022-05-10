This Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga deal cuts over $1,600 off the price

The importance of owning a reliable laptop is at an all-time high these days, as more people depend on these portable devices for work, school, or play. To get even more out of your investment in one, you might want to take advantage of 2-in-1 laptop deals like this price cut for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga. It doesn’t usually come cheap, but the versatile and powerful device is currently available from Lenovo for $1,625, after a 50% discount from its original price of $3,249.

The sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga will be able to keep up with your everyday tasks with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 16GB of RAM, which is recommended if you’re planning to run demanding apps or engage in any kind of content creation, according to our laptop buying guide. The device also comes with a 512GB SSD for ample storage for all your essential software and files, and dual fans and rear venting to keep it cool even after hours of use.

The good stuff about the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga isn’t just inside it though, as, like the best 2-in-1 laptops, it can transform between different forms depending on what you need via its 360-degree hinge. Quickly switch between laptop mode for typing documents, tent mode for giving presentations, stand mode for watching streaming content, and tablet mode for browsing the internet, among their many applications. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga also comes with the ThinkPad Pen Pro, a stylus that enables additional functions such as applying signatures, sketching, and taking notes. Once you’re done, the stylus can be tucked away in a garage so that it can recharge, ready for the next time that you’ll use it.

Not all laptop deals will provide value for your hard-earned money, but that’s certainly not the case with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga. It’s not only a powerful machine, as it’s also a versatile companion for your daily activities. If you think you need it in your life, you shouldn’t pass up on Lenovo’s 50% discount for the 2-in-1 laptop that lowers its price to $1,625 from its sticker price of $3,249.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations