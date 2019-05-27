Share

The ThinkPad brand has been a leader in the laptop market for decades now and is easily one of the oldest continuously running computer lines. The ThinkPad name changed hands from IBM to Lenovo in 2005, and its current owner has continued to keep the series moving forward with super-slim Ultrabooks like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and even 2-in-1 hybrid designs like the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. And with doorbuster sales, they are surprisingly affordable right now.

These are premium professional-grade laptops with the price tags to match. If you love ThinkPads and want a 2-in-1, though, then the X1 Yoga is the one for you. It’s currently in its fourth generation, but if you want to save a lot of cash, then buying last-gen (but still great) tech during seasonal events like the Lenovo Memorial Day sale is the surest way to score the best deals. The second-gen ThinkPad X1 Yoga is on sale for a particularly juicy discount of 30% right now, bringing the price down to just $979 for Memorial Day only.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a 2-in-1 laptop, meaning that it can do double-duty as both a regular Windows 10 laptop and a tablet-like device. Lenovo adding a “hybrid” computer like the X1 Yoga to the ThinkPad line reflects the growing popularity of these versatile convertible machines – if you commonly find yourself lugging around both a laptop and a tablet (or struggling to choose between which one of these to bring with you), then a 2-in-1 might be what you need.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga’s 2-in-1 functionality comes from its 14-inch Full HD touch display. You can use it as a touchscreen even when in laptop mode, but the whole screen also rotates 360 degrees on its hinge and can fold completely flat, effectively turning the Yoga into a tablet. The second-gen Yoga also packs good hardware for work, entertainment, and general use despite being a couple of years old: It runs on a 7th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an integrated Intel HD 620 GPU, and you get a 2TB SSD which should be more than enough for most professionals.

Through Monday, May 27 (Memorial Day), the second-generation ThinkPad X1 Yoga is marked down 30% from its full price of $1,400. Lenovo’s Memorial Day sale lets you score this great laptop with a ThinkPad Pen Pro stylus for just $979, a rare deal for this premium hybrid laptop and a great opportunity for ThinkPad fans to jump into the world of 2-in-1s.

