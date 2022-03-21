This Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop is $1,827 OFF — now $599!

Looking for one of the best laptop deals out there right now? Lenovo might be the winner with Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Intel 13-inch down to just $599. Normally priced at $2,426, you save a huge $1,827 off the usual price! It’s the kind of offer that rarely sticks around so if it sounds like your kind of system, you need to snap it up immediately so you don’t miss out. Read on while we tell you all about it.

If you’re not already familiar with the name, Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands out there at the moment. Long associated with reliability and durability, the firm often provides some of the best business laptops. In the case of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Intel 13-inch, it has everything someone working while on the move could need. At its heart is a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory. That’s a good combination for ensuring that multitasking is easily achieved with reliable performance when using different software such as when writing up documents or creating presentations.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Intel 13-inch runs Windows 10 Pro 64 which is known to be very reliable with a free upgrade to Windows 11 also possible once it arrives. 128GB of SSD storage is plenty for storing all your most vital files with SSD storage ensuring it’s done speedily, too. The laptop is just under 2cm thin and weighs only 2.84 pounds so it’s perfect for taking on your daily commute or when working between multiple locations. It’ll never weigh you down. It also offers rapid charging technology so you get 80% of its battery life back in just an hour of charging. Modern Standby means it wakes up in just one second so it’s always ready for action.

Normally priced at $2,426, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Intel 13-inch is down to just $599 right now through Lenovo. A huge saving of $1,827 working out at 75% off, this is the perfect time to treat yourself to a reliable workhorse of a laptop for less. Buy it now while the deal is still on. We can’t guarantee how long it will stick around for at this price.

