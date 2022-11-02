 Skip to main content
Get this 27-inch LG gaming monitor with a 1ms response for $179

One of the best monitor deals for gamers today is on the LG 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor. Normally priced at $229, it’s down to $179 for a limited time only at Walmart. A great way to get more from your gaming hardware for less, we’re here to tell you why you might want to add it to your gaming setup and why it’s a good deal.

Why you should buy the LG 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor

As far as gaming monitor deals go, the 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor is a great option for anyone who doesn’t need a curved screen. With many of the features you’d expect from the best gaming monitors, the LG 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor focuses on what’s needed most. That includes a fantastic 1ms response time along with a 165Hz refresh rate. Combined, action will look silky smooth on-screen even when it’s fast-paced and you won’t have to worry about any pesky slowdown that can affect your reaction times.

A 27-inch full HD display, it also has special features like Black Stabilizer. Thi technology means that it can brighten dark scenes for enhanced vision with no detriment to the picture quality of what’s unfolding. A series of modes including Gamer, FPS, and RTS are available so the monitor can adjust and optimize its settings according to what you’re playing. This kind of tech you simply won’t get from the best monitors as this is focused on a great gaming experience. Rounding things off well, the LG 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor also includes AMD FreeSync Premium built-in so you get a virtually tear-free gaming experience.

If you’re an avid gamer, you need a gaming monitor to go alongside your existing hardware. Looking good and being highly effective when gaming or when working on your PC, the LG 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor has all the core components you could need at an excellent price.

Normally priced at $229, the LG 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor is down to $179 for a limited time only at Walmart. Sure to be a great addition to your home, it’s a great idea to snap it up now so you save $50 on the usual price.

