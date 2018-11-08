Share

A surround sound system is a great way to enhance your home entertainment experience, whether you’re watching your favorite movies and shows or are getting your game on, but a full surround speaker setup is difficult to install and can get expensive very quickly. If you’re looking for a simpler, more compact, and much more affordable home theater solution, then you’ve got some options, like this LG 4.1 channel soundbar system which is now on sale for less than $200.

Soundbars, a relative newcomer to the world of home theaters, are a particularly cost- and space-efficient way to get better sound out of your TV, which – as great as television technology is today – probably doesn’t have very good built-in speakers. A soundbar is basically a compact two-channel speaker (which is to say that it has two drivers instead of one) that sits beneath your TV and serves as its right/left front speakers.

The LG 4.1 channel soundbar system also features two rear speakers and a subwoofer. This gives your sound setup a total of four channels: two in the soundbar and one in each of the rear speakers which sit behind you to provide the “surround sound” experience. (These four drivers plus the subwoofer together are what “4.1 channel” means.) It may not be a full-blown surround sound setup – you need seven speakers for “true” surround sound – but the LG 4.1 channel soundbar system is a great alternative with a much smaller footprint.

The whole system is much simpler to set up, too, owing to the wireless connectivity of the rear speakers and subwoofer – no more messing about with cables that have to be routed throughout the room. Another advantage of the LG SJ4R soundbar is that, unlike traditional surround sound speaker systems, it doesn’t require a separate A/V receiver to hook up – it simply plugs right into your HDTV via the HDMI ARC connection.

The LG 4.1 channel soundbar system would normally set you back $397, but it’s now on sale from Walmart for more than 50 percent off: A $200 discount means you can grab this sound setup for a super-affordable $197 for a limited time. This is less than you’d usually pay for an entry-level A/V receiver even without the speakers, so if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater experience on the cheap, then this is a fine choice.

