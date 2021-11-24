Get your smart home on with these Lorex Black Friday deals

At the risk of sounding real repetitive, you don’t want to miss all of these Black Friday and holiday deals that are live. Nearly all retailers are offering some amazing discounts right now, not just to keep up with the competition, but also to keep up with the market. The microchip shortage, supply chain issues, shipping delays, and a host of other problems mean that if and when you can find items in stock, there’s a chance you may not see it in time for the holidays. But if you’re looking for smart home gear, Lorex has a lot available, and its offering some fantastically-low prices for Black Friday.

Thanks to the current promotion, you can take advantage of 50% of sitewide when using coupon code BF2021 at checkout — which is valid from now until November 28th. Lorex also has a ton of smart home and home security devices on sale already, and to make things a little easier, we’ve rounded up all of the best deals, below! If you want to shop yourself though, you can do that too.

2K Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with Person Detection (Wired) – was $180, now $130

With this 2K video doorbell you can see who’s at your door, greet guests, and answer, no matter where you are — even if you’re not at home. It also plays pre-recorded messages when someone rings, like a voicemail. You can also talk to whoever is at your door in real-time. Plus, it works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

It’s on sale for Black Friday for $130. Grab it while it’s available!

1080P Wi-Fi Floodlight Camera – was $180, now $120

This floodlight and smart home camera combines lighting and security in a single device. The dual LED lights deliver a brightness of 4,000 lumens, which, suffice it to say, is quite high. The full 1080P HD camera records and allows real-time viewing, with two-way audio, a triggered siren, and infrared night vision. It installs in an existing light fixture(s) too.

For Black Friday, it’s just $120.

4K Ultra-HD Security System with 8 4K (8MP) Active Deterrence Cameras – was $600, now $400

This whole-home, or whole-property set includes a total of eight 4K UHD-ready cameras with active deterrence and the HD digital video recorder (DVR). The 8-channel recorder has a 1TB hard drive to store video and supports smart motion detection. Basically, you can cover nearly every angle, or section of your home, leaving few blind spots, if any.

For Black Friday, the entire set is $400, cameras and all.

4K Ultra HD 8-Channel IP Security System with 8 Smart Deterrence 4K (8MP) Cameras, Smart Motion Detection and Smart Home Voice Control – was $1,100, now $700

This comprehensive system includes a bevy of smart features on top of the standard security offerings. For example, you can view live feeds of the cameras through your Apple TV. It also supports smart home voice controls. Included is the 4K 8-channel N841 Series Smart Detection Network Video Recorder (NVR) and 8 4K Smart Deterrence Cameras. It’s perfect for small businesses and commercial properties, as well as residential homes.

The entire set is on sale for Black Friday for $700.

8-Channel Fusion NVR System with 4K (8MP) IP Cameras – was $600, now $400

This slightly smaller system still includes plenty of gear to secure your home, business, or otherwise. It comes with the 8-channel Fusion Series Network Video Recorder (NVR) and 4 IP bullet security cameras capable of 4K UHD video. The NVR has a 2TB hard drive for storing video, and it’s expandable up to 8TB.

For Black Friday, this set is $400.

