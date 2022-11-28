 Skip to main content
Lorex Cyber Week Sale: Save up to 50% on smart home security gear

Briley Kenney
By

This content was produced in partnership with Lorex.

If you’re planning to travel for the holidays, or you just want to protect your property — with the option to check in remotely from anywhere — now’s a good time to start thinking about smart home security options, especially with Cyber Week deals officially underway. Lorex has some great deals to shop, up to 50% off select devices from the pinnacle of smart home security providers. Starting right now, November 28, which is Cyber Monday, you can save big on these deals until they’re all gone — they’ll expire at the end of the week on December 4. You can shop that sale for yourself by clicking the link below, or keep reading for our recommendations.

Lorex 2K wired video doorbell — $130, was $180

Lorex 2K wired video doorbell installed.

This wired video doorbell allows you to answer your door, or respond to anyone who walks up, without ever opening the door. The 2K video resolution camera delivers a crystal clear picture, and full Duplex two-way audio means you can listen in and respond directly from your phone or by using the optional Lorex Smart Home Security Center. The doorbell is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Everything is stored locally on a 32GB microSD card, and the system is IP65 weatherproof rated, so it will be just fine outdoors, which is kind of important. For the Cyber Week sale, you can save $50.

Lorex 2K wire-free battery-operated security system — $200, was $320

Lorex 2K wire-free battery-operated security system.

This wire-free system includes four ready-to-go and easily-placeable security cameras. You can always add more later if you want or upgrade the set for a higher price. Nevertheless, the cameras sync with the included Lorex Home Hub, and you can tap in remotely from the app to check-in. Storage is local, on a 32GB microSD card, but the system supports up to a maximum of 256GB if you ever want to expand. The cameras offer smart security motion alerts, Smart Deterrence technology, 140-degree-wide viewing angles, and a high-quality 2K resolution — they can be used both indoors and out. For Cyber Week, the system is on sale for $120 off.

Remember, there’s a lot more on sale than what we’ve shared here. If you’re looking for a more expansive system to cover a large area, with eight cameras or more, for example, then head on over to Lorex’s site to browse the discounts — you might be surprised at what you find.

