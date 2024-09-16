Save up to $250 with these Tineco smart cleaning deals

As we head into Fall, and Summer comes to a close, you and your family are naturally going to start tracking more dirt into the house. From dirt, mud, debris, and even snow, eventually, there’s going to be a lot to clean, and not just on your hard floors. Your carpets, rugs, and smaller spaces will get just as filthy if you’re not cleaning regularly. But no one should have to deal with all of that alone. Like any odd job or task, if you have the right tools at your disposal, you can get it done quickly and efficiently. Thanks to these Tineco smart cleaning deals, you can get your hands on tools just like that, or rather, smart cleaning vacuums and more.

You can peruse those deals below, but trust us when we say, these are some incredible offers. They’ll be available to shop from September 16 until September 22, so don’t waste time!

Shop Now

FLOOR ONE S5 PRO2 — $399, was $550

Level up your cleaning routine with the Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 PRO2. It’s a combination wet and dry vacuum cleaner that can handle sticky messes, pet hair, and so much more. With a built-in freshwater cleaning system, you’ll always have clean, clear water to get the gunk off your floors without any residue. Better yet, the self-cleaning and drying system keeps the appliance components hygienic, keeping the nasties away there. The Tineco iLoop Smart Sensor provides real-time cleaning feedback, reports, and maintenance alerts, so you’ll always know at a glance how well it’s doing its job and when it’s time to move on to the next area.

Buy Now

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 — $459, was $599

As the name implies, the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 has a 180-degree tilting design allowing you to maneuver more freely. More specifically, you can get under furniture and small spaces that would otherwise be too difficult to clean with a conventional vacuum. As it lays flat at just 5.1 inches in height, it cleans even the most challenging areas and even gets right up against walls and baseboards. The FlashDry Self-Cleaning System ensures easy maintenance, keeping the rollers clean and mildew-free. Its 40-minute runtime provides extended cleaning power and plenty of time to cover your entire home. There’s no stopping you now.

Buy Now

PURE ONE Station Furfree — $549, was $799

If you’re looking for one of the world’s smartest self-cleaning options with a full-fledged station, here you go. The PURE ONE Station Furfree comes with the OmniHub station that does, well, pretty much everything. It self-cleans, recharges the devices, and stows the vacuum when not in use. The entire system is built with pet owners in mind to tackle some of the biggest challenges of caring for fur babies. The FurFree Kit, for example, offers gentle grooming without harming your pet’s skin — yes you can groom with the vacuum. Meanwhile, the 3-liter dustbin holds enough debris that you don’t have to empty it for up to 60 days. You’ll save some time and some money with this incredible deal.

Buy Now

FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry — $599, was $769

High-efficiency cleaning is one thing, but when you’re all done, you still need to tidy up the vacuum or device you’re using. You can’t just leave it a big mess. That’s not including the floor if you mop, which you may even have to dry manually. The FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry solves both of these problems. With its FlashDry technology, it employs 70 degrees Celsius of heated water for instant drying and deep cleaning. The dual-side corner cleaning covers virtually every inch of your home even corners and baseboards. The SmoothPower self-propulsion system makes pushing and pulling the device a breeze, ensuring it glides over your floors effortlessly. Plus, the 40-minute runtime on a single charge gives you plenty of time to clean even the biggest of houses.

Buy Now