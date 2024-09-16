 Skip to main content
Save up to $250 with these Tineco smart cleaning deals

Tineco smart cleaning deals -- FLOOR ONE S5 PRO2 used to clean up big mess
Tineco

As we head into Fall, and Summer comes to a close, you and your family are naturally going to start tracking more dirt into the house. From dirt, mud, debris, and even snow, eventually, there’s going to be a lot to clean, and not just on your hard floors. Your carpets, rugs, and smaller spaces will get just as filthy if you’re not cleaning regularly. But no one should have to deal with all of that alone. Like any odd job or task, if you have the right tools at your disposal, you can get it done quickly and efficiently. Thanks to these Tineco smart cleaning deals, you can get your hands on tools just like that, or rather, smart cleaning vacuums and more.

You can peruse those deals below, but trust us when we say, these are some incredible offers. They’ll be available to shop from September 16 until September 22, so don’t waste time!

FLOOR ONE S5 PRO2 — $399, was $550

Level up your cleaning routine with the Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 PRO2. It’s a combination wet and dry vacuum cleaner that can handle sticky messes, pet hair, and so much more. With a built-in freshwater cleaning system, you’ll always have clean, clear water to get the gunk off your floors without any residue. Better yet, the self-cleaning and drying system keeps the appliance components hygienic, keeping the nasties away there. The Tineco iLoop Smart Sensor provides real-time cleaning feedback, reports, and maintenance alerts, so you’ll always know at a glance how well it’s doing its job and when it’s time to move on to the next area.

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 — $459, was $599

As the name implies, the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 has a 180-degree tilting design allowing you to maneuver more freely. More specifically, you can get under furniture and small spaces that would otherwise be too difficult to clean with a conventional vacuum. As it lays flat at just 5.1 inches in height, it cleans even the most challenging areas and even gets right up against walls and baseboards. The FlashDry Self-Cleaning System ensures easy maintenance, keeping the rollers clean and mildew-free. Its 40-minute runtime provides extended cleaning power and plenty of time to cover your entire home. There’s no stopping you now.

PURE ONE Station Furfree — $549, was $799

If you’re looking for one of the world’s smartest self-cleaning options with a full-fledged station, here you go. The PURE ONE Station Furfree comes with the OmniHub station that does, well, pretty much everything. It self-cleans, recharges the devices, and stows the vacuum when not in use. The entire system is built with pet owners in mind to tackle some of the biggest challenges of caring for fur babies. The FurFree Kit, for example, offers gentle grooming without harming your pet’s skin — yes you can groom with the vacuum. Meanwhile, the 3-liter dustbin holds enough debris that you don’t have to empty it for up to 60 days. You’ll save some time and some money with this incredible deal.

FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry — $599, was $769

High-efficiency cleaning is one thing, but when you’re all done, you still need to tidy up the vacuum or device you’re using. You can’t just leave it a big mess. That’s not including the floor if you mop, which you may even have to dry manually. The FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry solves both of these problems. With its FlashDry technology, it employs 70 degrees Celsius of heated water for instant drying and deep cleaning. The dual-side corner cleaning covers virtually every inch of your home even corners and baseboards.  The SmoothPower self-propulsion system makes pushing and pulling the device a breeze, ensuring it glides over your floors effortlessly. Plus, the 40-minute runtime on a single charge gives you plenty of time to clean even the biggest of houses.

Missed Labor Day robot vacuum deals? This Eufy is still over $100 off
The Eufy X8 robot vacuum on a white background.

The Amazon Labor Day deals are sticking around after the holiday, but not for much longer. You don't have long left to grab a Eufy X8 Robot Vacuum for $200 instead of $320. Once the stock allocation is fulfilled the deal ends, so you don’t have much time to save $120, or 38%. One of the better Labor Day deals around, this is a big price cut, and it’s the ideal way to streamline how you clean your home. Ideal for anyone seeking robot vacuum deals today, here’s all you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Eufy X8 Robot Vacuum
Eufy is a big name in the robot vacuums world, even if you won’t see its name among the best robot vacuums. Popular for offering great value solutions, the Eufy X8 Robot Vacuum has all the essentials you need.

Read more
Need a smart lock? This one dropped below $200 for Labor Day
A selection of images of the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330.

The Labor Day deals hang on and that means there’s still time to upgrade your home with a superior smart lock for less. Right now, you can buy the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 for just $190 meaning you’re saving $90 off the usual price of $280. The 32% saving makes this one of the better smart lock deals around, but you’ll need to be quick as it’s a limited time deal. Here’s what you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330
Offering many of the features that the best smart locks provide, the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 is a great addition to your home. It works as a 3-in-1 security device. It has a speedy fingerprint recognition based smart lock, a 2K HD camera with an f/1.6 lens, and it works a video doorbell too.

Read more
Amazon Labor Day Sale: You can still grab our favorite tech deals
A woman wearing the Apple AirPods Max.

It's probably no surprise that Amazon had a huge amount of excellent Labor Day deals yesterday, but you can actually still grab a lot of them, even though Labor Day is officially over. While there are a lot of various products on sale, we've been mostly looking at some of the best tech deals, which range from headphones deals to smart speaker deals and everything in between. We've collected some of our favorite tech offers below to get your mind jogging and your brain thinking about what you really want to score as the Labor Day sales peter out.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) -- $30, was $50

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is featured in our roundup of the best Amazon Alexa smart speakers for its amazing sound quality and the ease of access that it provides to Amazon's Alexa, despite its compact size. You'll be able to ask the digital assistant to carry out a wide range of tasks through voice commands, such as searching for information, playing music, setting timers, and controlling your other smart home devices. The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is also equipped with sensors that will detect when someone enters the room, which will allow linked smart lights and smart thermostats to automatically make adjustments.

Read more