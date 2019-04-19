Share

Need a pair of awesome headphones to help you celebrate your favorite holiday? Master and Dynamic has announced special discounts for this year’s 420 festivities, including $50 off special green versions of its MH40 over-ear and MW60 wireless on-ear headphones when you use code FOURTWENTY at checkout.

Despite eerily similar looks, the two headphone models, officially labeled “olive green” by the company, each offer something a bit different for potential buyers. If you’re after the best possible listening experience, we recommend checking out the wired MH40 over-ears, which will bring the highest possible fidelity to your favorite tunes.

But if you’re after a great pair of wireless headphones to take with you everywhere — or to pair with your new jackless cell phone — you’re gonna want the MW60 wireless over-ear headphones. With similarly amazing sound and all the convenience of cable-free listening, these are a great way to enjoy your favorite tunes while wandering around town.

We’ve been fans of Master and Dynamic for years. The New York-based audio company made big waves when it launched in 2013, and is now known for skirting the line between insane audiophile prices and top-end consumer models. That means they offer premium construction, great looks, and fantastic sound, all for a bit more than you might spend on a similar pair of headphones from larger brands.

One thing we’ve always loved about Master and Dynamic is the fantastic build quality boasted by each of their headphone models. From the beautiful MW50 to the MW07 wireless earbuds we’ve tested, the company tends to offer a fit and finish that stands above the crowd.

So even though this olive green headphone sale could seem like a gimmick to some, we consider it a pretty great opportunity to grab some of the best high-end headphones on the market at a relatively awesome discount. Heck, we even like the looks of this special color model, which stands out from the crowd but still manages to look sleek and classy, thanks to their black metal accents.

