These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are discounted on Best Buy, up to $400 off

Microsoft may be late to the PC hardware game, but it only goes to show you that an old dog can learn new tricks. The software titan behind the Windows OS even earned a top spot in our best laptop brands list, thanks to its impressive tablet computers that offer a solid mix of versatility and performance. The Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Intel Core i5, 256GB SSD and Pro 7 are some of the best in the lineup, and right now, both models are being discounted on Best Buy for up to a marvelous $400 off. Get a powerful 2-in-1 without missing out on savings by jumping on these Surface deals.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Intel Core i5, 256GB SSD – $799 ($400 off)

Tablet computers offer an unparalleled level of mobility coupled with the functionalities of multiple devices, and it shows in the Surface Pro 6. It runs a full version of Windows 10 Home, making it a capable laptop replacement that can give you quick access to any type of specialized software. You may opt to purchase the Type Cover, Surface Arc mouse, or the Surface Pen for further convenience and to cover more tasks.

A true multitasking beast, this Surface tablet uses an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM. This powerful combo means you’ll be able to launch applications in a flash and zip through tasks. Complementing this buttery smooth performance is a solid battery power perfect for users who are often on the go. Our review team concluded that it’s comparable to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, capable of handling a full day of work with enough charge left for tablet use.

The Surface Pro 6 also shines in the display arena. Its 12.3-inch screen has one of the finest pixel resolutions in the category and is actually in line with premium brands like the MacBook, XPS, and ThinkPad. Visuals are rich, colorful, and bright, complete with a wonderful contrast that ensures deeper darks and brighter whites. Its entertainment capacities are buttressed by dual, front-facing speakers that can easily fill a room with music or produce adequate audio for movie viewing.

Stay productive even when you’re on the move by picking up the Microsoft Surface Pro 6. Take advantage of Best Buy’s offer and order now for only $799, or $400 below the usual price tag.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Black Type Cover, Intel Core i3, 128GB SSD – $649 ($310 off)

October of last year saw the release of the Surface Pro 7. This model carries everything that’s good about the Pro 6 along with some subtle enhancements, which is why Digital Trends named it the current best Windows tablet and best 2-in-1. Running on a full version of Windows 10 and equipped with compatibility with the Type Cover (included) and Surface Pen (sold separately), this tablet offers real portable productivity perfect for students, creative professionals, and everyone in between.

Another upgrade over the Pro 6 includes the new tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor. This dual-core chipset promises improved graphics and swift launching and processing of applications, even during multitasking. It flies when loading basic web content or JavaScript apps, and multi-core performance is enhanced by over 20%. Microsoft has also swapped out the mini-DisplayPort for USB-C, which can handle video output, power delivery, and data transfer. In terms of battery, this tablet is estimated to get you through a whole day of mixed usage before needing a recharge.

The Surface Pro 7 flaunts a spectacular 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen which has the same pixel density as the iPad Pro. From reading text to browsing through photographs and binge-watching Netflix, it’s a gorgeous display to consume media on and looks better than standard 1080p laptops. 1.6-watt stereo speakers that offer loud and crisp sound only make the entertainment experience more delightful.

If you’re in the market for a 2-in-1, there’s simply no better pick than the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. Don’t miss the chance to score this unit together with a Type Cover for only $649 on Best Buy. Order now and walk away with $310 in savings.

