Amazon and Best Buy drop huge deals on Microsoft Surface tablets

Microsoft may be a late player in the PC hardware game, but its dedication and expertise have easily earned it a top spot in our best laptop brands list. Its diverse family of Surface devices offers some of the best Windows hardware on the market, ranging from the ultra-portable 2-in-1s to full-featured laptops.

Tablet computers offer an unmatched level of mobility coupled with the functionalities of multiple devices and it shows in Microsoft’s current crop of Surface 2-in-1s. Some of the best options in the lineup are the Surface Pro 6 and Pro 7, and right now, both models are being discounted on Amazon and Best Buy by up to $466 off. Bring your entertainment and productivity anywhere with you by taking advantage of these Surface deals.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 — $733 ($466 off)

The Surface Pro 6 was previously hailed as the best Windows tablet on our website. It runs a full version of Windows 10 Home, providing you with access to any type of specialized software. Its capabilities go beyond what a normal tablet can offer, especially when paired with accessories like the Type Cover, Surface Arc mouse, or the Surface Pen. All these make the Pro 6 a solid laptop replacement.

When it comes to overall productivity and performance, the Surface tablet is a real beast. Inside is an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor which enables faster launching of apps and fluid switching between open tasks. Even multitasking is a delight, thanks to the additional boost offered by the 8GB of RAM. Also worth noting is its excellent battery life. Our reviewer put it to the test and concluded that’s it’s a match with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. You can use it for a full day of work and it will still have enough charge left for tablet or casual use.

Microsoft also gave the Surface Pro 6 spectacular visuals. Its 12.3-inch screen actually flaunts one of the best pixel resolutions in the category and is on par with premium brands like the Apple MacBook, Dell XPS, and Lenovo ThinkPad. Expect that no matter the content, this tablet will display them all with rich, colorful, and bright details complete with a stunning contrast that ensures brighter whites and deeper blacks. Further upscaling the multimedia consumption are dual front-facing speakers that can fill a room with music and deliver movie sounds with great clarity.

Light enough for on-the-go usage and powerful enough to handle your daily computing, you can never go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Pro 6. The 256GB SSD variant is up for grabs for only $733 at the moment, leaving you with a whopping savings of $466.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover — $649 ($310 off)

If you want something beefier, check out the Surface Pro 7. This newly released model carries the good stuff of the Pro 6 combined with some subtle enhancements, knocking down any other Windows tablet or 2-in-1 on the market. Students, professionals, and everything in between will appreciate the benefits of its Windows 10 functionalities and compatibility with accessories like the Type Cover (included) and the Surface Pen (sold separately).

Its lightning-fast performance is supported by the new 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor backed by 4GB of RAM. This dual-core chipset ensures enhanced multicore performance by over 20%, improved graphics, swift launching and processing of applications, and buttery smooth multitasking. Battery life is exemplary and can handle a whole day of mixed usage before needing a recharge.

This Surface tablet flaunts a stunning document-friendly 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen which is comparable to the pixel density of the iPad Pro. From reading text and looking at photographs to social media browsing and binge-watching on Netflix, it’s a gorgeous display to consume media on. It even looks better than standard 1080p laptops. 1.6-watt stereo speakers that offer loud and rich sound only make the entertainment consumption more immersive and more wonderful.

In addition to a magnetic charging port, a USB-A port, a Windows Hello-compatible webcam, and a MicroSD slot for expanding the built-in storage, the Pro 7 now sports the long-overdue USB-C port, but it does not offer support for Thunderbolt 3.

Anyone on the hunt for the best Windows tablet or the best 2-in-1 don’t need to look further than the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. It’s not even out for a year but is already enjoying price cuts from our favorite retailers. Jump on Best Buy’s deal now and score the 128GB SSD variant together with a black Type Cover at a sale price of $649. That’s a huge discount of $310.

You may also want to check these deals on Surface accessories while you are at it:

Microsoft Surface Pen — $85, was $105

— $85, was $105 Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse — $32, was $35

— $32, was $35 Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse — $60, was $80

— $60, was $80 Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter — $39, was $50

— $39, was $50 Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Type Cover — $104, was $160

— $104, was $160 Microsoft Surface Dock — $132, was $200

Looking for more tablet savings other than these Surface deals? Be sure to browse through our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting deals on smartwatches, smartphones, laptops, and other tech products.

